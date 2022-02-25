70 bags of liqueur recovered at Teknaf



The seized liquour at BCG Station in Saint Martin.

The drive was conducted by Station Commander Lieutenant Colonel Tareq Ahmed, said a press release issued on Thursday.

A total of 70 white bags were seized from Keyaban of the Island. Later on, the bags were checked and found 832 bottles of Grand Royal whisky and 2,052 cans of Andaman bear.

CG Media Officer Lieutenant Commander BN Abdur Rahman said, the seized whisky and bear have been handed over to Teknaf Model Police Station.









TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR, Feb 24: In a drive by Coast Guard (CG), at Chhenradwip in Saint Martin's Island, 70 sacks of whisky and bear were recovered on Thursday.The drive was conducted by Station Commander Lieutenant Colonel Tareq Ahmed, said a press release issued on Thursday.A total of 70 white bags were seized from Keyaban of the Island. Later on, the bags were checked and found 832 bottles of Grand Royal whisky and 2,052 cans of Andaman bear.CG Media Officer Lieutenant Commander BN Abdur Rahman said, the seized whisky and bear have been handed over to Teknaf Model Police Station.