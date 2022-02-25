13 sacks of rice recovered from UP office at Bijoynagar

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, Feb 24: Thirteen sacks of government rice have been recovered from Budhanti Union Parishad (UP) office of Bijoynagar Upazila in the district.

The newly-elected chairman and members found 13 sacks of rice in the hallroom on Tuesday.

After informing the upazila administration, a team of the administration came and recovered the sacks of rice. Of these, 11 sacks are rotten and 2 sacks are good.

In this regard, former chairman Alhaj Jitu Mia, who is also a freedom fighter, said, "I left the rice in the council without selling it as the beneficiaries did not take the rice."

UP Secretary Md. Abul Hossain said that the key of the room is with the chairman and he has not distributed the rice.






