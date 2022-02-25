FF Rafiqul Islam passes away

BAGATIPARA, NATORE, Feb 24: Freedom Fighter (FF) Rafiqul Islam of Bagatipara Upazila in the district died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital at 9:30pm on Monday. He was 75.

He had been suffering from brain related disease for long.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Lokmanpur High School Field in the upazila at 3pm on Tuesday.

Later, he was buried at the local graveyard in the area with state honour.

FF Rafiqul left behind his wife, one son, two daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.









