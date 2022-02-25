Call for maintaining sound health of lactating mothers



Panchagarh Municipality Mayor Zakia Khatun distributing food and health-safety items to lactating mothers on Thursday. photo: observer

The Department of Women Affairs (DWA) and Panchagarh municipality arranged the camp in association with 'Working Lactating Mother Assistance Fund' of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs at Panchagarh Adarsha Shiksha Niketan premises.

Alongside providing cost-free health services to the working lactating mothers, powdered milk, nutritious cakes, hand sanitisers, face masks and oral saline were distributed among them in the camp.

A total of 1,450 working lactating mothers of Panchagarh municipality are getting the assistance from the government free of cost.

Panchagarh Municipal Mayor Zakia Khatun launched the health camp at the inaugural function and distributed the cost-free baby foods and health safety materials among the working lactating mothers as chief guest.

With Municipal Councillor Mostafa Kamal Milan in the chair, Deputy Director of the DWA AKM Wahiduzzaman and Headmaster of Panchagarh Adarsha Shikhsa Niketon Nasimul Hassan addressed the occasion as special guests.

Medical Officer of Panchagarh Modernised Sadar Hospital Dr. Raihan Kabir addressed the occasion as a resource person and conducted the health camp.

Executive Director of 'Angikar Samaj Unnayan Sangstha' Maleka Yasmin moderated the function.

AKM Wahiduzzaman discussed various programmes being implemented by the government to reach health services to the poor and working lactating mothers living both in urban as well as rural areas.

Dr. Raihan Kabir suggested the lactating mothers to ensure breastfeeding of babies for six months and continue the same for two years alongside complementary foods to prevent child deaths under the age of five.

He also discussed various aspects of health care and hygiene of breastfeeding mothers, intake of daily safe and nutritious foods and child care.

The chief guest called upon lactating mothers to meet their nutrition by taking vegetables and other foods to smoothly provide breast milk to babies to ensure their proper physical and mental growths on the way to build a healthier nation.









