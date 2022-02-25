Minor boy drowns at Fulbari

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Feb 24: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Labib Mia, 2, son of Rostam Ali, a resident of Kuti Chandrakhana Village under Fulbari Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station Rajeeb Kumar Roy said the child drowned in a pond nearby the house at noon while he was playing beside it.

Later, locals spotted the body floating on water and recovered it from the pond.

Being informed, police visited the scene, the OC added.









