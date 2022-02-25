Implement Paris Agreement

While speaking at a webinar titled "Climate Change and Migration and Displacement Nexus" on Tuesday - organized by the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh in Geneva - our state minister for foreign affairs urged world leaders to address the root causes of climate-induced migration and displacement through implementing the Paris Agreement, SDGs and Sendai Framework.



We are in complete agreement with the state minister's call and it has been long overdue to implement the Paris Agreement. Adopted nearly 7 years ago by 196 parties at COP 21 in Paris, it was reportedly enforced the next year aiming to limit global warming below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. Collective sincerity and efforts to reach the accord's goal is still missing.



On one hand what is different to past years is that in 2022 the agreement's stakeholders now have a complete functioning global climate treaty. Also the international community finalized the remaining details of the Paris Agreement on last year's November COP26 meeting in Glasgow. Yet, however, progress is markedly slow. Emphasizing to ensure justice for climate induced migrants - the state minister also urged developed countries to provide necessary finance and technology support to the most vulnerable countries, otherwise countries falling under the CVF (Climate Vulnerable Forum).



However, the first step in making the Paris Agreement work is by delivering on a promise made 13 years ago to provide increased funding to developing countries to help them combat climate change. Now that a climate treaty in full form exists, it is time to act upon it going beyond events, forums, discussions, dialogues and seminars.



The point, however, today Bangladesh is not only one of the most vulnerable countries exposed to climate induced disasters, but currently leading the 55 members of the CVF platform for the second term. Moreover, it is heartening that many CVF countries have vowed to follow Bangladesh's example and develop their respective climate prosperity plans. All CVF member countries including Bangladesh is in need of urgent support for climate change adaptation, wider capacity building and developing technology for agriculture, public health and disaster management sectors.



We expect the international community to take heed of the state minister's call. Most importantly, the international community has a special responsibility to support the vulnerable countries in their adaptation and mitigation efforts. Leading from the front on the topic of climate change, our prime minster has made repeated calls to the Paris Accord's stakeholders in recent years. It is pointless to mention the outcome, since global responses were somewhat lukewarm to those calls.



Future of the planet, however, cannot be left to mere climate change related agreements, dialogue sessions, seminars and conferences alone.