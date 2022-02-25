Vision 2041 and engaging the youth

Dear Sir

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said yesterday that the new generation will take the country to a great height as youths are the soldiers of Vision 2041. She said this while unveiling the covers of 11 books published in the "Mujib Year" at the auditorium of the International Mother Language Institute (IMLI), virtually.



The government has laid out Vision 2041 to build Bangladesh as a prosperous and dignified country. It will not be a difficult job to make the country a developed one by 2041 if young people are engaged in this mission in a proper way. Hasina said that nowadays people are using technologies, and the whole world is getting advantage from that. Development is no longer urban-centric since the government focuses on development from the grassroots level. If our youth are properly educated, trained and employed, undoubtedly they will shine in future. At the same time, through this success in their personal lives, they will materialize the dream of a developed Bangladesh. Therefore, government authorities should take the responsibility to offer sophisticated knowledge and training to the youth society.



We hope that, through improving own fate, the youth of Bangladesh will change the fate of the country by materializing Vision-2041.



Tushar Ahmed

Over email