Hijab Row: Legal tangle or political dispersion?

Recently a controversy over the Muslim tradition of wearing a hijab has been raised in India. Protests for and against the hijab were staged in various regions of Karnataka in recent weeks as the issue grew more heated.The issue has intensified when Six Muslim girls wearing hijab protested outside the Women's Government PU College in Udupi, Karnataka, on December 31 as the institute refused them access into the classroom.



Muslim girls are impassive about wearing hijab to college, yet the Hijab ban issue hasn't died down. Street protests and social media indignation are erupting around the country in response to the incident. As a result, the government of Karnataka state took the decision of shutting down high schools and colleges for three days since protests by students over the hijab escalated into violence.



The ban on hijab, according to Muslim girls, breaches their fundamental right to freedom of religion, as granted by the Indian Constitution. Furthermore, the standoff has heightened fear and outrage among minority Muslims, who claim that the country's constitution grants them the right to wear according to their own choice.



This protests reached on a new dimension when a video went viral. It was seen that a 19-year-old Muslim girl, wearing a hijab and a face mask along with a long black gown being hackled by a throng of young men chanting slogans, and heated arguments between students wearing hijabs and saffron shawls.



In an intensifying dispute over hijabs, or headscarves, Muskan Khan has inadvertently become the symbol of resistance for young Indian Muslim women. Millions of Muslim women in India, like Muskan Khan, wear hijab and burka every day, but the choice has become divisive in recent times.



Muslim women wear the hijab as a sign of modesty and religious commitment. It symbolizes a woman's obedience to her Creator and her faith. The wearing of a headscarf (hijab) is a religious requirement mandated by the Holy Quran, and the State is therefore powerless to override Quranic injunctions.



However, it is currently illegal in many countries, and many people regard the Hijab as a kind of fanaticism or political Islam opposed to the secular government.



The girls, who were previously forbidden by the Udupi PU College, have petitioned the Karnataka High Court for the right to wear a hijab, or headscarf, inside the classroom. The Karnataka High Court has referred the issue of the hijab to a larger panel.



In the ruling, single-judge bench stated that the matter of interim relief would be examined by the larger bench. But the government opposed interim relief, claiming that it cannot enable students to wear hijab on a temporary basis.



According to the state government, the prohibition on wearing the hijab in public schools does not violate the Constitutional provision of religious freedom. The Indian Constitution under Article 26 safeguards religious freedom unless it jeopardizes morality, health, or public order.



In a February order, the B.J.P.-controlled state administration expressed that the students' hijabs did just that. The Karnataka government issued an order on February 5 to exercise its powers under Section 133(2) of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, which allows the state to provide guidelines for government educational institutions to obey.



The state issued an order making uniforms mandatory for educational institutions in 2013 under this clause. The most recent directive, referring to the 2013 order, stipulates that wearing a headscarf or hijab is not an essential religious practice for Muslims that can be protected under the Constitution.



It was previously seen that the court failed to protect constitutional rights. Kerala High Court allowed two Muslim girls to take the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT) with full-sleeved clothing and headscarves in July 2015, but only on the proviso that invigilators can frisk them if they are suspected of anything.



It has also been perceived in Fatima Tasnim vs State of Kerala that, "Petitioners cannot seek imposition of their individual right as against the larger right of the institution and collective rights of an institution would be given primacy over individual rights of the petitioner".



Constitution of India has guaranteed Freedom of Religion in Article 25-28. Article 25 of Indian Constitution guarantees to every person's right to freedom and conscience and the right freely to profess, practise and propagate religion subject to public order, morality and health.



Article 14 states that the State shall not deny to any person equality before the law or equal protection of the laws within the territory of India, and according to Article 15, the State shall not discriminate against any citizen on grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth or any of them.



Again Article 19(1)(a) protects the right to freedom of speech and expression. Also, Article 21 gives protection of life and personal liberty saying no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to procedure established by law.



Moreover in a renowned case of Bal PatilAnr. vs Union of India the Supreme Court ruled that the State has no religion and State has to treat all religions and religious people equally and with equal respect without in any manner interfering with their individual rights of religion, faith and worship.



Students discreetly wearing a hijab or headscarf and attending class cannot be deemed to be disrupting "public order" and is simply a declaration of their beliefs. According to political analysts, the Hijab conflict is an attempt to polarize southern India.



Wearing a hijab protects one's privacy and the government edict in this regard violates the boundaries of privacy. According to religion, the government can only interfere in issues which are not fundamental. Perhaps, government cannot intervene in matters of basic importance.



Debarring Muslim women from wearing hijab or headscarf is undoubtedly violation of their constitutional rights as well as religious rights and a sign of marginalizing Muslim women.



Perhaps, the Government doesn't have any right to determine the permissibility of religious clothing. So the government shouldn't try to avoid this situation by creating communal conflict to save its own interest.



Moreover Government should resolve this situation by ensuring the religious freedom of every cast and religion by proper implementation of the constitutional rights.

Anika Tahsin Mihi, Bachelor of Laws (LL.B), Department of Law, University of Chittagong & Saifullah Siddiquei Ador, Bachelor of Laws (LL.B), Department of Law,University of Chittagong









