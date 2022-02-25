

Climate change and infectious diseases





Some of the direct impacts of climate change include outbreaks and spread of infectious diseases, heat stress-related mortality from extreme high temperatures, and mortality and morbidity from extreme weather events such as floods and storms; indirect effects are through its effect on the replication and spread of microbes and vectors.



Effects of climate change on human health can be direct and indirect and immediate or delayed. The direct or immediate effects include risks associated with increased frequency and intensity of heat waves and extreme weather events such as floods, cyclones, storm surges, droughts, and altered air quality.



The indirect effects occur through changes and disruptions to ecological and biophysical systems, which may result in altered food production, leading to undernutrition, water insecurity, air pollution, infectious diseases, mental health issues, and forced migration with accompanying societal disruptions and further downstream effects.



Climate suitability for climate-sensitive infectious diseases has increased globally. Climatic conditions impact the epidemiology of infectious diseases.



Furthermore, these climatic factors interact with additional factors such as behavioral, demographic, and socioeconomic ones that influence the incidence, emergence, and distribution of such infectious diseases.



Many factors like socio-economic conditions, availability of health care facilities, and inner human immunity along with weather conditions determine the spread of infectious diseases. Numerous infections carrier like vector organisms, reservoir species of non-human agents and pathogens have particular sensitivity to weather patterns. Climate change provides vulnerable conditions for diverse infectious diseases borne by water, air and food.





Bangladesh's extreme vulnerability to the adverse effects of climate change is well documented. There is increasing evidence that global climate change will have adverse effects on human health, mainly among the poorest population of the developing countries.



Bangladesh may experience some of the more severe impacts because of its characteristic climatic and geographical conditions, coupled with high population density and poor health infrastructure. Many of the climatic events would make the climate change-induced health impacts worse as a result of newer environmental threats, such as changes in microclimate, erratic climatic behavior, and salinity intrusion in soil and water.



Climate change has altered the distribution of some infectious disease vectors and climate plays an important role in the seasonal pattern or temporal distribution of malaria, dengue, cholera and other diarrhoeal diseases.



Millions of people in Bangladesh suffer directly or indirectly from water and vector-borne diseases such as diarrhoea, malaria, and dengue. The incidence of dengue occurs every year in Bangladesh, especially Dhaka causesa constant threat to the population and is a recurring problem for the health authorities.



Leishmaniasis, locally known as kala-zar has re-emerged as one of the major vector-borne diseases in Bangladesh since mid-nineties.Malaria has been in the epicenter of diseases linked to climate change. Malaria is not equally distributed in all malaria endemic districts of Bangladesh.



Chittagong Hill Tracts districts have the highest prevalence than the other endemic districts. Flooding of rivers increase possibility of communicable diseases by ingesting contaminated water and contact with flood waters. Outbreak of Diarrhoea occurs almost every year in Bangladesh during summer and after flood.



In Bangladesh, watery diarrhoea in a population displaced by floods is the most common cause of death for age group under 45. Settlement of populations in high risk areas such as floodplains and river deltas increases vulnerability. Diarrhoeal diseases have also seen an increase in recent years, although current treatment strategies have reduced mortality considerably.



Although Bangladesh is virtually zero contributor to the greenhouse gas emissions that affect global climate change, it is ironic that it has to suffer so disastrously from the effects of climate change those are likely to occur in the coming decades.



Keeping this in mind, the government of Bangladesh has made climate change an integral part of its national development strategy and have started to develop the country's capacity to deal with the impacts of climate change. Bangladesh Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan (BCCSAP) has been developed by the government in consultation with all development partners and stakeholders. Public health is one of the most important pillars of BCCSAP.



Several initiatives have been taken by the DGHS (Directorate General of Health Services) to develop National Guidelines for health, to control Dengue. A National Guideline for treatment of malaria has also been introduced. It focuses on disease control and endorses early diagnosis, prompt treatment, and recognition of treatment failures and management of severe and complicated cases in hospitals.



Malaria surveillance, preparedness for control of malaria outbreaks and introduction of insecticide impregnated mosquito nets are also in place. An emergency plan for controlling kala-azar was also initiated. Treatment of diarrheal diseases has been made more effective and efficient through proper supply and use of Oral Re-Hydration Solution.



However, there is no "safe limit" of climate change with respect to health impacts. Climate change is not only an economic and political issue but also essentially a health issue and has profound implications for public health. The health sector must have evidence-based strategies for adaptation to new patterns of infectious disease under climate change. For that, extensive and vigorous research is needed to better understand the link between climate change and health.



Health must be at the centre-stage of any climate change related adaptation plans. Strengthening healthcare and response systems are essential in mitigating the impacts of climate change on health. Adaptation activities should involve the full range of stakeholders including community leaders, health professionals, local government, private organizations, and NGOs.



The investment in the public health sector will result in to decrease the number of patients reported of infectious diseases in the long run. Therefore, proper adaptation and mitigation policies are designed to overcome the impacts of climate change on health.



The policies may include improving awareness through education, use of technology in weather forecasting and warning system, disaster management vigilance system, proper medication and better town planning policies. Unless steps are taken and put in place immediately to mitigate and adapt to climate change, Bangladesh will have to pay a heavy toll in terms of productivity and human lives.

Tanvir Ahmad, Urban Planner; Climate Change & Public Health Researcher













