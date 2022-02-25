Video
China refuses to condemn Russian attack, deflects blame to US

Published : Friday, 25 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

BEIJING, Feb 24: BEIJING - China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson refused to categorize Russia's attack as an "invasion" during a press conference Thursday. China refused to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine, instead urging restraint by "all parties" and repeating criticism that the US was to blame for "hyping" the prospect of war in Eastern Europe in recent days.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying repeatedly sidestepped questions during a tense news briefing Thursday about whether Beijing considered Moscow's military incursion into Ukrainian territory an invasion. Hua said that China "didn't
wish to see what happened in Ukraine," adding that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be protected.
"The parties directly concerned should exercise restraint and prevent the situation from getting out of control," Hua said.  At the same time, she reiterated the need to address President Vladimir Putin's "legitimate security concerns," citing American arms sales to Kyiv. Hua highlighted Moscow's assurances that cities wouldn't be targeted, while saying that Russia was independent and could set strategy based on its own interests.    -REUTERS



