Friday, 25 February, 2022, 7:24 AM
Search panel hands over 10 names to President

Illness prevents search body chair from joining team

Published : Friday, 25 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

The search committee formed by President Md Abdul Hamid to select ten names of eligible persons for appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and four Election Commissioners (ECs) for the Election Commission (EC) submitted a short list of 10 names to the President on Thursday.
Among the six-members of the committee, five members have handed over the names of the 10 eligible persons selected by the committee to the President in a sealed envelope at Thursday evening meeting the President at Bangabhaban.
On behalf of the committee, its members Justice SM Quddus Zaman of the High Court, Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) Chairman Md Sohrab Hossain, former election commissioner Muhammad Sohul Hossain and writer Anwara Syed Haque joined the meeting with the President, according to a press release of Bangabhaban.
However, Search Committee chairman Justice Obaidul Hasan didn't join the delegation due to illness.
Among others, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, who served the committee as member secretary, President's Office Secretary Sampad Barua, President's Military Secretary Maj Gen SM Salah Uddin Islam, Press Secretary Joynal Abedin, Secretary (Attached) Md Wahidul Islam Khan and Cabinet Division Secretary (Reform and Coordination) Md Shamsul Arefin also were also present.
After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told media that they have handed over the 10 names to the President in a sealed envelope. The names that the search committee recommended for appointing the CEC and ECs would not be disclosed.
"The President will appoint five persons as CEC and ECs from the short list. After getting the clearance of the President, a gazette notification would be issued. It would need a day or two to complete the process of appointing the new CEC and ECs as part of formation of the Election Commission," he added.
The President will complete the process of formation of the new election commission after examining the names the search committee recommended, he further added.
However, the press release of Bangabhaban said President Abdul Hamid received the list of 10 eligible persons from the search committee members and praised them for their relentless effort to form a strong, acceptable, capable and efficient Election Commission to hold the free and fair elections in future.
The search panel had held separate meetings with the country's enrolled political parties, civil society personalities, media representatives and individual persons and taken the suggestions and proposals for selecting 10 names for appointing CEC and ECs. They had received some 322 names from the meetings.
However, some political parties including BNP refrained from submitting any name to the panel.
Holding at least seven formal meetings of the committee, the names were finalized for recommendation.
Earlier on February 5 this year, the Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification forming a six-member search committee - led by Justice Obaidul Hasan of the Appellate Division - to select eligible persons to form the next Election Commission (EC) in line with the new law passed on January 27.
Following the directives of President Md Abdul Hamid, the six-member committee was formed to recommend 10 names for appointing a CEC and four ECs for the Election Commission (EC).
For the first time in Bangladesh, the search committee was formed following a law - "Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Act, 2022" which was passed in Parliament (Jatiya Sangsad) last month.
The Cabinet Division has provided the secretarial assistances in carrying out its responsibilities.


