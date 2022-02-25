Mass vaccination continues on Friday



People swarm Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday to avail Covid vaccination without prior registration. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Shamsul Haque, member secretary of coronavirus vaccine deployment committee, has confirmed this.

He said, "There is no registration required for vaccination on this day. Vaccination will be administered only with mobile numbers."

When asked why the decision to vaccinate people on Friday, he said, "A lot of people are going to get vaccinated. A large number of vaccines will be administered on February 26. There is pressure on people to get

vaccinated so the vaccination centres will remain open on Friday.

However, the DGHS has already said that the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine will be completed on February 26 in the country. LastFebruary 15, the Director General of the DGHS Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam said that there will be a 'special vaccination campaign' on February 26.









