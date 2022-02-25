Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 February, 2022, 7:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Mass vaccination continues on Friday

Published : Friday, 25 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

People swarm Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday to avail Covid vaccination without prior registration. PHOTO: OBSERVER

People swarm Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday to avail Covid vaccination without prior registration. PHOTO: OBSERVER

For the first time in the country, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has decided to vaccinate against coronavirus this Friday.
Shamsul Haque, member secretary of coronavirus vaccine deployment committee, has confirmed this.
He said, "There is no registration required for vaccination on this day. Vaccination will be administered only with mobile numbers."
When asked why the decision to vaccinate people on Friday, he said, "A lot of people are going to get vaccinated. A large number of vaccines will be administered on February 26. There is pressure on people to get
vaccinated so the vaccination centres will remain open on Friday.
However, the DGHS has already said that the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine will be completed on February 26 in the country. LastFebruary 15, the Director General of the DGHS Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam said that there will be a 'special vaccination campaign' on February 26.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China refuses to condemn Russian attack, deflects blame to US
Search panel hands over 10 names to President
Mass vaccination continues on Friday
Oil tops $105, stocks slump as Russia invades Ukraine
Lobbyist firm appointed to lift US sanctions
Soaring price of oil may put BD in back-foot for years
Ukraine imposes martial law, cuts diplomatic ties with Russia
Johnson warns of unprecedented sanctions against Russia's 'dictator'


Latest News
IPL to kick off on Saturday
Curfew in Ukraine capital
N'ganj gas cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 3
Student’s throat-slit body recovered in Madaripur
Tipu for signing FTA with Malaysia
Search Committee submits 10 names to President, gazette soon
Bangladesh sets target to vaccinate one crore people on Feb 26
Japan, IOM to provide $4.4m for raising Rohingya's living condition
Domingo eyes to grab the series in 2nd ODI
Russia destroys 74 Ukrainian military facilities
Most Read News
IPL to kick off on Saturday
EU to hold Russia 'accountable' for Ukraine attack
Bangladesh asks citizens in Ukraine to move to safer places
Interfere would lead to consequences: Putin
Finland is ready to receive refugees from Ukraine, PM says
British PM says Putin 'has chosen a path of bloodshed' in Ukraine
50 killed as Russia launches Ukraine invasion
Technology for multilingual learning
Young book lovers crowd a stall at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair
78 test positives for C-19 in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft