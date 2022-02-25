Video
Lobbyist firm appointed to lift US sanctions

Published : Friday, 25 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Diplomatic Correspondent

The government has appointed a lobbyist firm 'Nelson Mullins' to improve relations with the United States of America (US) and remove the sanction on 10 officials of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) imposed by the US.
"The government will have to pay $20,000 per month for their services for the next one year," State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam told the media on Thursday.
He said the lobbyist firm was also appointed with a target to remove the sanction imposed by the US.
On December 10, the Biden administration
imposed sanctions on seven current and former officials of the RAB including Benazir Ahmed, former RAB chief and the national head of the police department for human rights violations.
"Bangladesh Embassy in USA is overseeing the issue, they are working to find out scopes to work on the sanction issues," Shahriar also said "There is no pressure from US upon us."
He said the US has assured the government of holding discussions over its sanctions on RAB and its seven former and current officials.
"The other lobbyist firm will also work there for branding Bangladesh," Shahriar added.


