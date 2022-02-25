Video
UN chief urges Putin to stop conflict for 'humanity's' sake

Published : Friday, 25 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 24: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a direct, impassioned plea Wednesday to Vladimir Putin to stop  -- "in the name of humanity" -- the Russian military assault on Ukraine.
Speaking after an emergency Security Council session, which coincided with the Russian
president's announcement of military operations against Ukraine, a clearly emotional Guterres said it was "the saddest day" of his tenure as UN chief.
"President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia. "In the name of humanity, do not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century," he said. "The conflict must stop now," he added.
Soon after Putin's announcement, explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other cities. Weeks of intense diplomacy at the UN and elsewhere to avert war and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia failed to deter Putin, who had massed between 150,000 and 200,000 troops along the borders of Ukraine
The United States said it would present a resolution condemning Russia's aggression at the Security Council on Thursday, with a vote expected the following day. "The council will need to act," said US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
Wednesday's emergency session involved some particularly heated exchanges between the Ukrainian and Russian envoys. "There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell, Ambassador," Ukraine's Sergiy Kyslytsya told his Russian counterpart Vassily Nebenzia.    -AFP


