

No plans to send NATO troops to Ukraine: Stoltenberg

"We don't have NATO troops in Ukraine, and we don't have any plans to send NATO troops into Ukraine," Stoltenberg told a media conference after

an emergency meeting of the alliance's ambassadors.

NATO said on Thursday it would take new deterrence and defence steps after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, which would include putting over 100 warplanes on high alert and further increasing the presence of troops on its eastern flank.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said there would be a virtual emergency summit of the alliance's 30 nations on Friday, and they would be joined by the leaders of Sweden, Finland and European Union institutions. Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, confirming the worst fears of the West with the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

"Peace on our continent has been shattered," Stoltenberg told a news conference. "Russia is using force to try to rewrite history, and deny Ukraine its free and independent path."

Ukraine is not a member of the alliance and Stoltenberg said there were no NATO troops in the country. "We have no plans to send NATO troops in Ukraine. What we do is defensive," he said. The new measures planned by NATO would enable it to deploy capabilities and forces, including the NATO Response Force, to eastern European countries. -AFP

NATO is planning to create battle group structures like it already has in Baltic states for the countries on its eastern flank, Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said, adding the move would include Slovakia.

"The unit will be made from countries that are geographically close to us. It will be about several hundred soldiers which will come with equipment that we don't have and which will significantly increase our ability to defend our country," Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said.

NATO said earlier in a statement that it had decided "to take additional steps to further strengthen deterrence and defence across the alliance", but its measures were "preventive, proportionate and non-escalatory."

"This is a deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned invasion," Stoltenberg said. "Russia's unjustified, unprovoked attack on Ukraine is putting countless innocent lives at risk with air and missile attacks."

NATO is activating its "defence plans" for allied countries as Russia attacks non-NATO member Ukraine, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg told a media conference on Thursday. Stoltenberg also confirmed that NATO will hold a video summit on Friday to discuss the Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbour. And he reiterated that NATO had no "plans" to send alliance troops to Ukraine.

It is the first time the alliance has publicly said it is activating its defence plans, which were drawn up after Russia's 2014 invasion and annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula.

Stoltenberg did not give details of them beyond saying they are "defensive plans" allowing deployments that "cover the whole east of our alliance" and which "give our military commanders some more authority within politically defined guidelines".

He said it would include elements of NATO's rapid reaction force of 40,000 soldiers, including a highly prepared unit of 7,000 personnel, most of them French, and an air wing under French command. Stoltenberg said Friday's summit would also include non-NATO members Sweden and Finland, and EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel.

The NATO chief said the invasion would have "long-term effects" on the Western alliance's relationship with Russia and NATO's security posture. "We don't have all the answers today. But it will be a new reality. It will be a new Europe after the invasion we saw today," he said.

Russia, he said, had not taken "seriously" efforts to find a political solution to the tensions that preceded its military attack on Ukraine.

"So Russia has shut the door to a political solution. We regret that. But that's, sadly, the reality, which has severe and very serious consequences for the people of Ukraine, but also actually impacts the security for all of us. "And that's the reason why we step up our presence in the eastern part of the alliance."

NATO will hold a virtual summit Friday on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, diplomats told AFP, as the alliance announced after an emergency meeting that "additional steps" were being taken to protect member countries.

"We have decided, in line with our defensive planning to protect all Allies, to take additional steps to further strengthen deterrence and defence across the Alliance. Our measures are and remain preventive, proportionate and non-escalatory," NATO said in a statement.

A diplomat told AFP that "extra defensive land and air forces are going to be deployed to the alliance's eastern flank, and there will be added naval measures".

The developments were announced after an emergency meeting of ambassadors of NATO's 30 member states hours after Russia carried out air and missile strikes on Ukraine and sent in tanks and soldiers.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg was to give a media briefing following the meeting to give details of the decisions.

In its statement, NATO condemned "in the strongest possible terms Russia's horrifying attack on Ukraine, which is entirely unjustified and unprovoked" and a violation of international law and Moscow's commitments.

It said Russia's actions "pose a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security, and they will have geostrategic consequences".

It also condemned Russian ally Belarus "for enabling this attack".

"Russia's leaders must bear full responsibility for the consequences of their actions. Russia will pay a very heavy economic and political price," it said.

The statement said that the ambassadors consulted under the terms of the alliance's article 4, which is invoked when any party to NATO believes that "the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the Parties is threatened".

While Ukraine is not a NATO member, it is a partner country.

The alliance has repeatedly said it will not send combat troops to Ukraine to help defend it from Russia, but some NATO countries have been sending it weapons and ammunition, and deployed extra forces to neighbouring NATO countries. -AFP







