World will hold Russia accountable, says Biden as meets G7 leaders

WASHINGTON, Feb 24: US President Joe Biden was meeting with G7 allies Thursday to hammer out a raft of new sanctions against Russia after it invaded Ukraine, and will later speak to the American people on a crisis that he warns will cause "catastrophic loss of life."The virtual, closed-door meeting of G7 leaders --Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- was set to start at 9:00 am (1400 GMT), with Biden's White House speech scheduled for early afternoon.Before the G7 gathering, Biden first "convened a meeting of the National Security Council... in the Situation Room to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine," the White House said. For weeks, as Russia built up tens of thousands of troops and heavy weapons on Ukraine's border, Biden has led NATO and other European allies in trying to craft a package of what Washington says are "unprecedented" sanctions as a deterrent. -AFP