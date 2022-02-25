Flights to lift BD nationals taking refuge in Poland: Shahriar  

The government will arrange chartered flights to bring back Bangladeshis who would leave Ukraine and arrive in neighbouring Poland, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Thursday.

"Our first task is to bring our citizens to Poland safely from Ukraine," he told journalists at his office, adding that they have already talked to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) and Biman Bangladesh Airlines about the possible evacuation.

The Shahriar Alam said if necessary they will talk to

foreign airlines too.

"Bangladeshi nationals are requested to come to the Polish border from Ukraine on their own arrangements," he said, adding that the Polish government, earlier, assured of providing visas for them to cross the border which is yet to begin.

Poland will allow Bangladeshis to stay for 15 days upon arrival from Ukraine and the government of Bangladesh hopes to repatriate its citizens much ahead of the timeline.

"We're sending additional officials from our missions in Italy and Germany so that required services can be provided to Bangladeshis within the shortest possible time," said Shahriar Alam.

Bangladesh on Thursday asked all its nationals in Ukraine "to move to safer places", after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "military operation" in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry has directed the Bangladesh Embassy in Poland to take preparation to receive Bangladeshi expatriates wanting to move to Poland and request the Poland government to grant visas to Bangladeshis as Russia began attack on Ukraine.

"We have requested the Polish authorities to grant visas to Bangladeshis as they said traveling to Poland would require visas. We also asked our people in Ukraine to get visas at the soonest," Bangladesh Ambassador to Poland, Sultana Laila, told the media on Thursday.

Bangladesh does not currently have an embassy or a consulate in Ukraine. The country's Embassy in Poland acts as Ukraine's de-facto diplomatic mission

She said the embassy would also provide travel permits to those who do not have passports on an urgent basis.

"We have had talks with our finance and expatriates' welfare ministries that sheltering the Bangladeshis coming from Ukraine would require funding. Besides, we also had talks with the Bangladesh community in Poland on this matter to tackle the emergency situation," Sultana Laila said.

According to her, some 1,500 to 2,000 Bangladeshis live in Ukraine and most of them are students. The embassy has been advising them to move to safe places, if not out of Ukraine.

The Ambassador said the Embassy held a meeting with the Bangladeshis in Ukraine last night and gave necessary instructions.

Bangladeshi nationals were also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Ukraine and keep the Embassy in Poland informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the mission to reach them easily.

On February 15, the Bangladesh Embassy in Poland asked Bangladeshi nationals in Ukraine to consider leaving Ukraine temporarily in view of the volatile situation in that country. Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday morning, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen". Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of a Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected regime.











