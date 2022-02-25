BD concerned over violence in Ukraine

Bangladesh expressed its deep concern over the recent violence in Ukraine.

A foreign ministry press release said on Thursday that Bangladesh is deeply concerned at the recent escalation of violence in Ukraine. Such violence would seriously impact the peace and stability of the whole region. Therefore, we urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint, cessation of hostilities and endeavour to resolve this crisis through returning to diplomacy and dialogue.

"Meanwhile, we have asked the Bangladesh nationals in Ukraine to move to a safer location and if necessary to Poland. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been maintaining close coordination with the Embassy of Bangladesh in Poland. We have been extending all out support to the stranded Bangladeshis there for their immediate repatriation to Bangladesh. For smooth coordination of the repatriation process,

Bangladesh Embassy in Warsaw has already been strengthened with additional manpower and resources. All consular assistances are being extended free of cost," it said.

It also said, "We are also assessing the possible impacts of the crisis on the economy of the region and beyond following the deteriorating situation in the region."











