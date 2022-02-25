BGB to observe Martyrs' Day tomorrow

The Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) will observe the Martyrs' Day tomorrow with due solemnity, commemorating the people killed in the Pilkhana BDR carnage on February 25-26 in 2009.

Marking the day, the BGB and army will arrange various programmes. The BGB will arrange Quran Khwani, doa and milad mahfil at all regions, sectors, institutions, units, BOPs and BGB mosques, including the Pilkhana headquarters.

Under the management of army, the representatives of the President and Prime Minister, the home minister, chiefs of three armed forces, senior secretary of the home ministry's public security division and BGB director general will place wreaths at the Banani military graveyard around 9 am tomorrow.



