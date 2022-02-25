8 more services come under BIDA’s online OSS centre

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) has included eight more services of four organisations with its online One Stop Service (OSS) centre to ensure ease and swift services for the investors in the country.

To this end, BIDA signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with Department of Explosives, Office of the Chief Inspector of Boilers, One Bank Limited and Meghna Bank Limited for system integration, said a press release on Wednesday.

The Department of Explosives will provide two services-- issuance of explosives license and renewal of explosives license. The Office of the Chief Inspector of Boilers will provide four services-- No objection certificate of boiler import, boiler registration along with the issuance, renewal of boiler certificate and change of ownership.

One Bank and Meghna Bank will provide online bank account opening services. BIDA Executive Member Mohsina Yasmin said on the occasion, BIDA is working towards providing maximum services. "We've already come up with 56 services from 18 companies. Eight services of four more organisations have been added today," she added.

BIDA Executive Member Avijit Chowdhury delivered the welcome speech while its Deputy Director Syeda Sadia Naria moderated the programme. -BSS



