Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 February, 2022, 7:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Further reduction of corp tax needed for investment’

Published : Friday, 25 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Economists and financial sector experts demanded of the government to further reducing corporate tax rate and thus widening the tax net in order to improve the country's investment-friendly environment.
They also suggested for identifying newer sectors for realizing tax, collecting revenues through automated method and thus making the tax collection method more taxpayer friendly to boost revenue generation.
They made the proposals at a pre-budget meeting with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) held at the conference room of NBR Building in the city's Segunbagicha area on Wednesday.
Presided over by NBR member (customs policy) M Masud Sadique, representatives from Policy Research Institute (PRI), Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA), Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), UK based PWC, and audit firm Snehasish and Mahmud Company Ltd took part in the discussion meeting.
Taking part in the discussion, PRI executive director and eminent economist Dr Ahsan H Mansur said Bangladesh would soon graduate from the LDC status to a developing country. "But, after graduation, we'll lose many facilities in exports.
 They said during this period, we'll have to keep alive our businessmen through giving tax facilities. We'll have to take preparations from now on to face this challenge,"
He also cited that the corporate tax rate is higher in Bangladesh compared to other countries for which investment-friendly environment should have to be created through enhancing competitive edge and reducing corporate tax rate.
The corporate tax rate in the country is now 30 percent after it was reduced by 5 percent over the last two budgets. However, the corporate tax rate for the listed companies is 22.50 percent. But the rates in China, India and Vietnam are even below 15 percent in some cases.
Mentioning the tax GDP ratio of the country is still below 10 percent, Mansur said that Bangladesh is still lagging behind in tax GDP ratio compared to other countries.
"So, we'll have to widen the tax net to increase revenue generation. In such case, the tax rate can be reduced. Recently, we've gained experience through reducing tax rate. But, our revenue generation has not reduced, rather it has increased," he added.
Suggesting the revenue board to make automation in tax collection method, he  noted that the gap between tax collectors and taxpayers should have to be bridged so that the taxpayers do not feel discouraged in paying tax. Dr Ahsan also stressed the need for appointing manpower in proper areas of the revenue generation system.
Former general secretary of BEA Jamal Uddin Ahmed suggested for realizing license renewal fees and turnover tax from the pharmaceuticals companies. Mentioning that the tax rate on international consultant firms is 43.7 percent in Bangladesh, PWC Managing Partner Mamun Rashid proposed for reducing such tax rate.
Mahmud Company Managing Partner Snehasish Barua suggested for making mandatory submission of the TINs with the holding tax in the city Corporation areas.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
StanChart, SAJIDA Foundation to empower urban
Bangladesh likely to award LNG supply contract to Vitol
ADB help sought to boost BD-Tripura trade
8 more services come under BIDA’s online OSS centre
‘Further reduction of corp tax needed for investment’
Stocks plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis
Bayer announces scholarship for 17 AUW female students


Latest News
IPL to kick off on Saturday
Curfew in Ukraine capital
N'ganj gas cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 3
Student’s throat-slit body recovered in Madaripur
Tipu for signing FTA with Malaysia
Search Committee submits 10 names to President, gazette soon
Bangladesh sets target to vaccinate one crore people on Feb 26
Japan, IOM to provide $4.4m for raising Rohingya's living condition
Domingo eyes to grab the series in 2nd ODI
Russia destroys 74 Ukrainian military facilities
Most Read News
IPL to kick off on Saturday
EU to hold Russia 'accountable' for Ukraine attack
Bangladesh asks citizens in Ukraine to move to safer places
Interfere would lead to consequences: Putin
Finland is ready to receive refugees from Ukraine, PM says
British PM says Putin 'has chosen a path of bloodshed' in Ukraine
50 killed as Russia launches Ukraine invasion
Technology for multilingual learning
Young book lovers crowd a stall at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair
78 test positives for C-19 in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft