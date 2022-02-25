‘Further reduction of corp tax needed for investment’

Economists and financial sector experts demanded of the government to further reducing corporate tax rate and thus widening the tax net in order to improve the country's investment-friendly environment.

They also suggested for identifying newer sectors for realizing tax, collecting revenues through automated method and thus making the tax collection method more taxpayer friendly to boost revenue generation.

They made the proposals at a pre-budget meeting with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) held at the conference room of NBR Building in the city's Segunbagicha area on Wednesday.

Presided over by NBR member (customs policy) M Masud Sadique, representatives from Policy Research Institute (PRI), Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA), Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), UK based PWC, and audit firm Snehasish and Mahmud Company Ltd took part in the discussion meeting.

Taking part in the discussion, PRI executive director and eminent economist Dr Ahsan H Mansur said Bangladesh would soon graduate from the LDC status to a developing country. "But, after graduation, we'll lose many facilities in exports.

They said during this period, we'll have to keep alive our businessmen through giving tax facilities. We'll have to take preparations from now on to face this challenge,"

He also cited that the corporate tax rate is higher in Bangladesh compared to other countries for which investment-friendly environment should have to be created through enhancing competitive edge and reducing corporate tax rate.

The corporate tax rate in the country is now 30 percent after it was reduced by 5 percent over the last two budgets. However, the corporate tax rate for the listed companies is 22.50 percent. But the rates in China, India and Vietnam are even below 15 percent in some cases.

Mentioning the tax GDP ratio of the country is still below 10 percent, Mansur said that Bangladesh is still lagging behind in tax GDP ratio compared to other countries.

"So, we'll have to widen the tax net to increase revenue generation. In such case, the tax rate can be reduced. Recently, we've gained experience through reducing tax rate. But, our revenue generation has not reduced, rather it has increased," he added.

Suggesting the revenue board to make automation in tax collection method, he noted that the gap between tax collectors and taxpayers should have to be bridged so that the taxpayers do not feel discouraged in paying tax. Dr Ahsan also stressed the need for appointing manpower in proper areas of the revenue generation system.

Former general secretary of BEA Jamal Uddin Ahmed suggested for realizing license renewal fees and turnover tax from the pharmaceuticals companies. Mentioning that the tax rate on international consultant firms is 43.7 percent in Bangladesh, PWC Managing Partner Mamun Rashid proposed for reducing such tax rate.

Mahmud Company Managing Partner Snehasish Barua suggested for making mandatory submission of the TINs with the holding tax in the city Corporation areas. -BSS



