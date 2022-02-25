Stocks plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) - today plunged on psychological effects after Russia attacked Ukraine.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, plunged 109 points, or 1.57 per cent, to 6,839. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 35.53 points to finish at 2,514 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 22.83 points to close at 1,475.At the premier bourse of the country, 326 stocks declined, 30 advanced and 21 remained the same.

As the attack has already hit the world oil market and it may dampen the situation, then the listed companies will also get affected by the higher prices, said market analysts.

Amid the selling spree, the DSE's turnover rose 18 per cent to Tk 1,050 crore at the end of the day.

Stocks of Beximco Ltd traded mostly worth Tk 89 crore followed by Orion Pharmaceuticals, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Dragon Sweater and Spinning, and Olympic Industries. Imam Button shed heavily that dropped 6.81 per cent followed by Yeakin Polymer, ADN Telecom, Apex Spinning, and Union Insurance. Pacific Denims topped the gainers' list that rose 9.91 per cent followed by Crown Cement, Nurani Dyeing, Evince Textile, and Dragon Sweater and Spinning.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 322 points, or 1.58 per cent, to 19,991.

Among the traded 309 stocks, 36 stocks advanced, 254 fell and 19 remained unchanged. -BSS





