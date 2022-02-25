Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 February, 2022, 7:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bayer announces scholarship for 17 AUW female students

Published : Friday, 25 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

Asian University for Women (AUW) and Bayer AG have announced that the latter will fund the university education expenses of sixteen AUW students through the Bayer Scholarship Program.
It is part of Bayer's women's empowerment programme among marginalized and rural agricultural communities in Bangladesh.
The announcement was made at a press conference on Wednesday. According to AUW, Bayer is pledging $675,000 to the program. The scholarships will cover two years of pre-collegiate study and the first year of AUW's three-year undergraduate degree program and will run from August 2022 to July 2025.
However, Bayer will also provide internships to sixteen AUW students who hold an interest in agribusiness.
Nine of the sixteen Bayer scholarship recipients will be selected by AUW from the rural farming communities of Bangladesh and seven will be selected from other smallholder farming communities in South and Southeast Asia.
Bayer will amplify the scholarship program and actively promote this education opportunity through its field force network in South Asia, which serves as a trusted partner to many rural farming families.
All students will be the first in their families to attend university, supporting AUW's belief that all women deserve a right to pursue higher education regardless of socioeconomic status, nationality, or religion.
Recipients of this scholarship are selected from rural farming communities based on their academic excellence, demonstrated leadership, outrage at injustice, and drive to create change in their communities and beyond.
Monika Lessl, senior vice president at Corporate R&D and Social Innovation and executive director of Bayer Foundation said: "Under this facility, the selected women students will not only transform their lives through education but also serve as a beacon of hope to other women students in their communities.
Kamal Ahmad, founder of the Asian University for Women said: "By providing scholarships to the women of landless agricultural workers would create a pathway to discover and nurture the teeming talents."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
StanChart, SAJIDA Foundation to empower urban
Bangladesh likely to award LNG supply contract to Vitol
ADB help sought to boost BD-Tripura trade
8 more services come under BIDA’s online OSS centre
‘Further reduction of corp tax needed for investment’
Stocks plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis
Bayer announces scholarship for 17 AUW female students


Latest News
IPL to kick off on Saturday
Curfew in Ukraine capital
N'ganj gas cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 3
Student’s throat-slit body recovered in Madaripur
Tipu for signing FTA with Malaysia
Search Committee submits 10 names to President, gazette soon
Bangladesh sets target to vaccinate one crore people on Feb 26
Japan, IOM to provide $4.4m for raising Rohingya's living condition
Domingo eyes to grab the series in 2nd ODI
Russia destroys 74 Ukrainian military facilities
Most Read News
IPL to kick off on Saturday
EU to hold Russia 'accountable' for Ukraine attack
Bangladesh asks citizens in Ukraine to move to safer places
Interfere would lead to consequences: Putin
Finland is ready to receive refugees from Ukraine, PM says
British PM says Putin 'has chosen a path of bloodshed' in Ukraine
50 killed as Russia launches Ukraine invasion
Technology for multilingual learning
Young book lovers crowd a stall at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair
78 test positives for C-19 in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft