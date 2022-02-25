Video
Friday, 25 February, 2022
HK unveils $22b budget for virus plagued economy

Published : Friday, 25 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

HONG KONG, Feb 24: Hong Kong's finance chief on Wednesday unveiled a costly HK$170 billion ($21.79 billion) budget, including tax breaks and consumer spending vouchers, as the city reels under its worst coronavirus outbreak to date.
While rival finance centres emerging from pandemic isolation and reopening to the world, Hong Kong has found itself overwhelmed by the highly infectious Omicron variant after the city's previously successful zero-Covid strategy crumbled.
The surge has prompted the reimposition of painful curbs that have shuttered many businesses, closed schools, pushed authorities to order multiple rounds of mass testing and compounded the city's international isolation.
Finance Secretary Paul Chan released the taps in his 2022/23 budget speech with a series of handouts.
"Our economy and people's livelihoods have been under immense pressure in recent months," he told legislators in a speech that was live streamed because of the pandemic.
"Economic performance in the first quarter is not optimistic." Among the measures are HK$10,000 electronic spending vouchers for some 6.6 million people, double the amount offered last year.    -AFP


