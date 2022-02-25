

BMW claims to have top global position

"Proudly claiming number one position in the global premium automotive segment for the BMW brand in 2021," Pieter Nota, head of sales at BMW wrote in a post on LinkedIn recently.

BMW didn't yet detail full-year sales numbers, but deliveries have been tracking ahead of the Daimler AG brand for much of this year.

Mercedes on Monday said scarce supply of the components will continue to grip the industry during the first half of the year and to scale capacity globally. BMW will report its full-year sales numbers on Jan. 12, according to a spokeswoman.

The automaker delivered 1.7 million BMW-branded vehicles through the first nine months of the year, it said previously, exceeding Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz by more than 112 thousand vehicles.









