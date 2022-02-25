Petrobras sees record net profit in 2021 at nearly $20b

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 24: Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras announced Wednesday it posted a record net profit of nearly $20 billion in 2021.

Net profit for the final quarter last year came in at $5.64 billion, bringing 2021's total to $19.88 billion, the company said, a stark contrast to 2020's total of just over $1 billion due to effects of the pandemic.

"This increase is mainly due to the 70 percent increase of the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil in this period, higher sales volumes in the domestic market and higher margins in the derivatives market," Petrobras, a Brazilian publicly owned company, said in a statement.

The post-pandemic economic recovery also contributed to the increase of sales in Brazil, the group said. -AFP







