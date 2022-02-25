Books on Minister Mustafa Jabbar, Digital revolution unveiled



Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar, Nagad Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk, National Professor A K Azad Khan, and Bangla Academy President Selina Hossain, pose at the launching of two books launched at a ceremony at the CIRDAP auditorium in the capital on Thursday.

The books were officially launched at a ceremony at the CIRDAP auditorium in the capital. National Professor A K Azad Khan presided over the event. Noted Writer and President of the Bangla Academy Selina Hossain and Rupa Chakraborty, the renowned reciter, were also present at the event. The event was hosted by Muhammad Zahidul Islam, Head of Public Communications Nagad, says a press release.

The inauguration event was attended by Minister Mustafa Jabbar and the authoramong others.

Eminent writer Debabrata Mukherjee has authored the book about Minister Mustafa Jabbar titled "Mustafa Jabbar, Ekaki Parbat Aarohi''. The book is about Mustafa Jabbar's ambitious aspirations and contributions to Digital Bangladesh, as well as the chronicles of his career and life journey. Engineer Mehedi Hasan published the book.

During the unveiling ceremony, Mustafa Jabbar, Said, 'Now-a-days people are fearing of extinction of the Bengali language and its style. I do not think so, because Bengali is the fifth largest speaking language in the world. In the near future within ten years Bengali will be the third largest language in the world.'

Abishkar Publisher has issued the book titled "Digital Revolution Drives Finclusion" by Tanvir A. Mishuk, Managing Director of Nagad. The book focuses on the country's economic transformation through the use of cutting-edge technology and the important developments that have taken place so far, on the path towards achieving a digital Bangladesh.

Tanvir A Mishuk regularly contributes columns and thoughts to several national media on a variety of topics, including financial inclusion and the digital revolution in the country. The book 'Digital Revolution Drives Finclusion' has been published as a collection of those significant pieces and thoughts, providing conscientious readers with a thorough understanding of Bangladesh's digital financial service sector.

Speaking at the book launch, Tanvir A Mishuk, Said, "From the beginning of the quest, Nagad has been working to make digital services widely available and contribute to enhancing people's quality of life in the country. Through this book, I hope to convey that, following the digital revolution, it is now time to make digital services broadly accessible to every citizen. I hope book-loving, mindful readers will provide helpful feedback and inspire me to produce something better in the days ahead."

The book "Mustafa Jabbar, Ekaki Parbat Aarohi'' is available at 17 number stall of Banglaprokash pavilion at Amor Ekushey Book Fair 2022. Tanvir A Mishuk's publication titled "Digital Revolution Drives Finclusion" will be available at Stall no. 439, 440 and 441 of Amor Ekushey Book Fair 2022. Besides, the booklovers can easily collect the books from Rokmari, one of the leading online book purchasing platforms in the country. In addition, book enthusiasts can enjoy up to 20 percent instant cashback upon making payments for this book through Nagad Gateway.









