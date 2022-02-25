

BRAC Bank to hold BB-guided training for CMSMEs

The special grooming initiative titled 'Entrepreneurship Development Programme' was formally launched by Bangladesh Bank at a ceremony at Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka on Wednesday, says a press release.

BRAC Bank will host the month-long training for 25 CMSME entrepreneurs at its premises with resource persons from Bangladesh Bank. The training programme is aimed at facilitating the upcoming and rising business owners in developing and honing entrepreneurial and managerial skills to expand and sustain their businesses.

The programme is funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB) and managed by the Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP) Project, SME and Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank.

Mohammed Yasin, Deputy Executive Project Director (Public), SEIP Project and Additional Secretary, Ministry of Finance, attended the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest. Md. Jaker Hossain, General Manager, SME and Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank, was present as the special guest at a ceremony chaired by Selim R.F. Hossain, Managing Director and CEO, BRAC Bank. Mohammad Arifuzzaman, Chief Project Coordinator and Deputy General Manager, SME and Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank; and Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME Banking, BRAC Bank, were also present.

Commenting on the initiative, Selim R F Hossain, Managing Director and CEO, BRAC Bank, said: "As an SME-focused bank, BRAC Bank always emphasises on ensuring easy access to finance to the new entrepreneurs. We also arrange intensive training to help them run their business smoothly. Our American Babson College and Dutch FMO run training for women entrepreneurs and Entrepreneurship Accelerator Programme - Uddokta 101 - show our strong commitment to grassroots entrepreneurship development in the country."

"We think this training will provide necessary skillsets which would help the businessmen expand their businesses and accelerate growth. We think this pro-business initiative of Bangladesh Bank will amplify the economic momentum of the country. We thank Bangladesh Bank for assigning us with the responsibility to be the organizer of this very important and worthwhile training initiative," he continued.

Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME Banking, BRAC Bank, said: "CMSMEs are vital for accelerated GDP growth and employment opportunity in our country. In the face of changing business landscape, potential entrepreneurs need the right skillsets and tools to run their businesses efficiently. In light of that, the training module will focus on self-employment mindset, preparing formal business plan, marketing, challenges and remedies in doing business."







