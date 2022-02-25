Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 February, 2022, 7:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oil tops $100, stocks dive as Russia invades Ukraine

Published : Friday, 25 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

HONMG KONG, Feb 24: Oil prices soared past $100 and safe havens rallied while equities tumbled Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent forces into Ukraine, accelerating fears of a major war in eastern Europe.
After weeks of warnings from the United States and other powers, the Kremlin -- which is said to have around 200,000 lined up -- ordered a wide-ranging offensive into its neighbour, days after saying it would provide "peacekeepers" to two breakaway regions.
The Russian president said in a surprise statement on television: "I have made the decision of a military operation."
He also vowed retaliation against anyone who interfered and called on the Ukraine military to lay down its arms.
There were later reports of incursions from several directions, with Ukraine's border guard service saying Russian tanks and other heavy equipment crossed the frontier.
The news sparked a furious reaction from world leaders and pledges to ramp up sanctions on Moscow.
Oil prices rocketed more than six percent with Brent cruising past $100, for the first time since September 2014, while other commodities including wheat rallied on fears about supplies from the resource-rich region. Aluminium hit a record high.
Safe have assets also surged, with gold hitting a more than one-year high, the Japanese yen piling higher against the dollar and the Swiss franc hitting a five-year high on the euro.
The dollar was up nine percent against the ruble, which has been battered in recent weeks on worries about the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy, while the Moscow Stock Exchange plunged almost 14 percent after suspending trading earlier in the day.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
StanChart, SAJIDA Foundation to empower urban
Bangladesh likely to award LNG supply contract to Vitol
ADB help sought to boost BD-Tripura trade
8 more services come under BIDA’s online OSS centre
‘Further reduction of corp tax needed for investment’
Stocks plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis
Bayer announces scholarship for 17 AUW female students


Latest News
IPL to kick off on Saturday
Curfew in Ukraine capital
N'ganj gas cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 3
Student’s throat-slit body recovered in Madaripur
Tipu for signing FTA with Malaysia
Search Committee submits 10 names to President, gazette soon
Bangladesh sets target to vaccinate one crore people on Feb 26
Japan, IOM to provide $4.4m for raising Rohingya's living condition
Domingo eyes to grab the series in 2nd ODI
Russia destroys 74 Ukrainian military facilities
Most Read News
IPL to kick off on Saturday
EU to hold Russia 'accountable' for Ukraine attack
Bangladesh asks citizens in Ukraine to move to safer places
Interfere would lead to consequences: Putin
Finland is ready to receive refugees from Ukraine, PM says
British PM says Putin 'has chosen a path of bloodshed' in Ukraine
50 killed as Russia launches Ukraine invasion
Technology for multilingual learning
Young book lovers crowd a stall at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair
78 test positives for C-19 in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft