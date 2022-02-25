Oil tops $100, stocks dive as Russia invades Ukraine

HONMG KONG, Feb 24: Oil prices soared past $100 and safe havens rallied while equities tumbled Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent forces into Ukraine, accelerating fears of a major war in eastern Europe.

After weeks of warnings from the United States and other powers, the Kremlin -- which is said to have around 200,000 lined up -- ordered a wide-ranging offensive into its neighbour, days after saying it would provide "peacekeepers" to two breakaway regions.

The Russian president said in a surprise statement on television: "I have made the decision of a military operation."

He also vowed retaliation against anyone who interfered and called on the Ukraine military to lay down its arms.

There were later reports of incursions from several directions, with Ukraine's border guard service saying Russian tanks and other heavy equipment crossed the frontier.

The news sparked a furious reaction from world leaders and pledges to ramp up sanctions on Moscow.

Oil prices rocketed more than six percent with Brent cruising past $100, for the first time since September 2014, while other commodities including wheat rallied on fears about supplies from the resource-rich region. Aluminium hit a record high.

Safe have assets also surged, with gold hitting a more than one-year high, the Japanese yen piling higher against the dollar and the Swiss franc hitting a five-year high on the euro.

The dollar was up nine percent against the ruble, which has been battered in recent weeks on worries about the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy, while the Moscow Stock Exchange plunged almost 14 percent after suspending trading earlier in the day. -AFP

