BB eases borrowers’ credit rating system for 2 years

Published : Friday, 25 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has eased credit rating system further so that borrowers, who have suffered economic shock amid the Covid outbreak, can have easy access to bank loans to revive their business.
To this end, the central bank amended its Internal Credit Risk Rating (ICRR) System, a mandatory rating system for the banks in issuing credit to their customers. Under the new circular, borrowers would be rated under the relaxed credit rating system till December 31, 2023.
In February 23 2021, the BB relaxed the rating system for the year 2021. From January 1 2024, the BB's rating system specified in its circular of 2021 would be restored, said the BB circular issued on Wednesday.
Under the latest changes, the credit rating for the banks has been made easier than the past year's one. The central bank said that the impact of Covid pandemic was still evident in different sectors of the country's economy.
To overcome the situation, the central bank has already announced a number of packages, it said.
Since the business activities in 2020 and 2021 were not stable as it was before, the financial statements of several entities from services, trading and industries sectors have become weak or poor, it said.
So, the entities are facing obstacles to renew their existing loans as well taking fresh loans, it said.
Under the circumstances, the central bank relaxed the Internal Credit Risk Rating Scores to expedite business activities so that the entities can take fresh loans and renew their existing loans.
The BB's initiative came at a time when the country's private sector credit growth remained much lower than the government budgetary target.
Despite a gradual recovery from a record low of 7.55 per cent growth in May 2021, the growth stood at 10.68 per cent in December 2021 against the government's target of 14.8 per cent for the fiscal year 2021-2022.
Under the latest circular, the BB eased the rating system by lowering the aggregated score requirement of two out of four notches of the system that has been prepared based on quantitative and qualitative parameters under ICRR system.
The rating scores of 'marginal' and 'unacceptable' have been lowered further.
The central bank said that to achieve a 'marginal' rating, a score ranging between 50 and 65 would be a requirement under the amended ICRR system. As per the circular of 2021, the requirement range was 55 and 65 and the range was 60 and 70 prior to the amendment.
Under the amended ICRR, a rating score below 50 has been set as unacceptable while the score was set at 55 in the BB circular of 2021 and the score was 60 prior to the amendment.
The latest circular, however, has kept the ICRR system for the 'excellent' and 'good' rating of companies unchanged as it was changed in the year 2021. Under the amendment in 2021, if the score of a bank borrower is equal to or greater than 75, the entity would be rated as excellent.


