Friday, 25 February, 2022, 7:20 AM
Home Business

FTA imperative to boost

Bangladeah-Malaysia trade: Tipu Munshi

Published : Friday, 25 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said Bangladesh's trade and economic relations with Malaysia is deeper and long-standing. Talks between the two countries on signing a FTA (free trade agreement) have come a long way, and it is possible to sign the agreement if Malaysia comes forward.
He made the observation when the visiting Malaysian minister for plantation. Industries and commodities Datuk Hazah Juraida bint Kamaruddin met the minister at his office in the city.
He emphasised on the need for signing the FTA saying it needs to be signed          to increase trade and investment. This will benefit both countries. Bangladesh is exporting various products including readymade garments, jute products, plastics, light machinery and leather goods to Malaysia.
He said Bangladesh exported goods worth US$ 306.57 million to Malaysia in the fiscal year 2020-2021, while imported goods worth $ 1,57.69 million during the same period.
The minister said Bangladesh has a huge demand for various food products including Malaysian palm oil, furniture, chocolate, fruits. Malaysia will more benefit if it sets up factories of these products in Bangladesh.
There is a lot of skilled manpower here, so it is possible to produce all these products at low cost. The Commerce Minister said Bangladesh imports huge quantity of palm oil Malaysia.
Tipu Munshi said Bangladesh would be grateful if Malaysia would reduce the price of palm oil  in the current global price hike of edible oil. Bangladesh's furniture industry is moving fast. There is huge demand for Malaysian furniture in the seven sister states of India along with our border.
Tipu Munshi said the setting up 100 special economic zones at important places    of Bangladesh is moving fast; many of them is nearing completion. Here Malaysia will benefit if it invests in related industries including furniture and agricultural products processing. The Government of Bangladesh is providing the last few investment opportunities.
The Malaysian Minister said Bangladesh is a friend of Malaysia and an important business partner. Ongoing trade and economic relations between the two countries have the potential to grow.
In particular, demand for Malaysian furniture, rubber products, chocolate and sugary food products is high. Both countries can work to increase trade and economic cooperation. Malaysia is keen to enhance trade and economic relations with Bangladesh, she said.


