

Bangladesh again turns world’s 2nd largest RMG exporter

According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data, Bangladesh earned $35.81 billion in 2021, while Vietnam earned $32.75 billion in the same period as per the data of the General Statistics Office.

In 2020, Bangladesh lost its second position as apparel exporter to Vietnam, when it earned $27.47 billion against $29.80 billion.

Bangladesh reclaimed its position following strong recovery as the export earnings grew by 30.36 per cent to $35.81 billion, while Vietnam's exports rose by 9.89 per cent to $32.75 billion against $29.80 billion in 2020.

Knitwear products contributed a lot to the total apparel exports earnings. Knitwear exports rose by 37.72 per cent to $19.59 billion compared to $14.22 billion. Woven products fetched $16.21 billion, up by 22.46 per cent, which was $13.24 billion in the same period a year ago.

Statistics from Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and Trade Promotion Council of Vietnam (VietTrade) confirmed the change of the situation.

Bangladesh will get the official recognition in next June with the release of the next report of the World Trade Organization (WTO). The WTO publishes such reports in June every year on the analysis of export trade of member countries.

Entrepreneurs say garment factories in Bangladesh were closed for 65 days following shutdown due to outbreak of Coronavirus. Due to this many the export orders were dropped or delayed.

Taking advantage of this opportunity, Vietnam as less affected country climbed on top over Bangladesh as second leading RMG exporter to global market. Entrepreneurs say demand for Bangladeshi readymade garments is increasing in the world market again and Bangladesh is overcoming the setback.

Vietnam's factories were more functional as Covid-19 infection rate was low. As a result, Vietnam earned more. But in 2021 Bangladesh was flooded with more work orders and rapidly reverses the situation.

BGMEA director Mohiuddin Rubel told the Daily Observer that while there is a positive trend in the garment sector, there are still many challenges. The market for various raw materials such as textiles fibres, shipping costs, dyes and chemicals is very high. Clothing prices are not rising.

However, to make the most of the opportunities, the most important thing is to increase the industry capacity by keeping the supply chain in order. If we can do this, Bangladesh's garment industry will lead in the world market again.

Fazle Shamim Ehsan, vice-president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association-BKMEA, said, "Our exports have increased as we have coped well with the pandemic challenge.

About $ 5 billion worth of goods are now being exported abroad. There are also several challenges to further increase this upward trend in exports. I believe we can keep the lion's share of orders in the country with prompt service.



















