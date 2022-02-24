Third Gender people to get inheritance rights

The people of third gender are likely to get inheritance to their family properties. The government has already started working to ensure their rights of the family properties.

In this regard, the Land Ministry has already forwarded a draft proposal to the Cabinet Division for the consideration of the government. It would be finalised for placing before the Cabinet, once Prime Minister (PM) SheikhHasina gives her consent, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said on Wednesday.

He made the disclosure while addressing a programmeorganised in the Bhaumi Bhaban at Tejgaon to inaugurate a 'Model Day Care Center for Children' established by the Women and Children Affairs Ministry under its 'Establishment of 20 Day Care Center for Children Project".

In the day care center of 4,000sqft, accommodation facilities for more than 60 children of working couple would be ensured. The children in between four months to six years would be kept in the centre.

Women and Children Affairs Secretary Dr M Anwar Hossain Hawlader chaired the programme while Land Ministry Secretary Mustafizur Rahman, Land Reform Board Chairman Soleman Khan, Department of Women Affairs Farida Parvin and Project Director Shabnam Mushtari also spoke.

Saifuzzaman said, "Though the people of all religions have the inheritance in their family properties, the people of third gender are being deprived of the rights. As a result, they are being oppressed in the community and passing inhuman lives. Most of them have been begging being isolated from the family."

"As a result, inequality and discrimination have been created in the society. PM has clearly instructed to ensure the rights of the third gender people," he said, adding, "The share of third gender people would be ascertained in the family properties byexamining certificates of physicians about the masculinity or femininity. If the masculinity or femininity could not be determined, they will be given share on the basis of the average male and female's share."

He also informed after getting clearance of the Cabinet Division, it would be released for public opinion. Incorporating the opinions, the draft would be finalised.



