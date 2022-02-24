Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 1:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Third Gender people to get inheritance rights

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Staff Correspondent

The people of third gender are likely to get inheritance to their family properties. The government has already started working to ensure their rights of the family properties.
In this regard, the Land Ministry has already forwarded a draft proposal to the Cabinet Division for the consideration of the government. It would be finalised for placing before the Cabinet, once Prime Minister (PM) SheikhHasina gives her consent, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said on Wednesday.
He made the disclosure while addressing a programmeorganised in the Bhaumi Bhaban at Tejgaon to inaugurate a 'Model Day Care Center for Children' established by the Women and Children Affairs Ministry under its 'Establishment of 20 Day Care Center for Children Project".
In the day care center of 4,000sqft, accommodation facilities for more than 60 children of working couple would be ensured. The children in between four months to six years would be kept in the centre.
Women and Children Affairs Secretary Dr M Anwar Hossain Hawlader chaired the programme while Land Ministry Secretary Mustafizur Rahman, Land Reform Board Chairman Soleman Khan, Department of Women Affairs Farida Parvin and Project Director Shabnam Mushtari also spoke.
Saifuzzaman said, "Though the people of all religions have the inheritance in their family properties, the people of third gender are being deprived of the rights. As a result, they are being oppressed in the community and passing inhuman lives. Most of them have been begging being isolated from the family."
"As a result, inequality and discrimination have been created in the society. PM has clearly instructed to ensure the rights of the third gender people," he said, adding, "The share of third gender people would be ascertained in the family properties byexamining certificates of physicians about the masculinity or femininity. If the masculinity or femininity could not be determined, they will be given share on the basis of the average male and female's share."
He also informed after getting clearance of the Cabinet Division, it would be released for public opinion. Incorporating the opinions, the draft would be finalised.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Western sanctions on banks only scratch surface of Fortress Russia
Third Gender people to get inheritance rights
Shop owners of Nilkhet Market rummage through the burnt heaps
Russia's interests 'non negotiable': Putin
There are many more Bashirs in ACC: Mizan
AL to welcome next EC: Nasim
Search Committee to submit list of 10 people to President today
Khaleda receives Covid booster dose


Latest News
Afif says no plan to give wickets
Ukraine soldier killed in shelling attack: armed forces
BGMEA urges EU's support for sustainable LDC graduation
3 burnt alive in Ashulia shoe factory fire
Bangladesh win by incredible innings of Afif, Miraz
Rain, thundershower likely Thursday, temperature to rise
Bangladesh seeks Canada's cooperation in technical education
Tanha to represent Bangladesh in GSEA Global Finals
Bangladesh-India bond inscribed with blood: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to raise ICT products export to $5 billion by 2025
Most Read News
5 killed as car falls in Chandpur roadside pond
Lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury laid to eternal rest
Naval warship BNS Umar Farooq left the Mongla Naval Jetty
Wallet or mobile phone - which is more important?
US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan impose sanctions on Russia
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
Addressing knowledge-based economy
Journo Sagar Biswas dies of cardiac arrest
Mizan jailed for 3 years, Basir for 8 years in bribery case
Russia's interests 'non-negotiable': Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft