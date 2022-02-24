Russia's interests 'non-negotiable': Putin

MOSCOW, Feb 23: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow was ready to look for "diplomatic solutions" amid raging tensions with the West over Ukraine but stressed that the country's interests were non-negotiable.

"Our country is always open for direct and honest dialogue, for the search for diplomatic solutions to the most complex problems," Putin said in a video address to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day, a public holiday in Russia. But he added: "The interests of Russia, the security of our citizens, are non-negotiable for us."

Putin spoke after parliament's upper house, the Federation Council, on

Tuesday gave him unanimous approval to deploy "peacekeepers" to two breakaway Ukrainian regions now recognised by Moscow as independent, and potentially into other parts of Ukraine.

In the video address, Putin congratulated the country's men and said he was certain of the "professionalism" of the Russian military and that they will stand up for the country's national interests.

He praised the battle-readiness of the Russian army and said the country would continue to develop state-of-the-art weapons.

"We will continue to develop advanced weapon systems, including hypersonic and those based on new physical principles, and expand the use of advanced digital technologies and elements of artificial intelligence," the Kremlin strongman added. "Such complexes are truly the weapons of the future, which significantly increase the combat potential of our armed forces."

Western officials have been warning for weeks the Russian leader has been preparing an all-out invasion of Ukraine. US President Joe Biden announced tough new sanctions against Russia for "beginning" an invasion of Ukraine but said there was still time to avoid war.

President Putin's claim that the military would go to "maintain peace" was derided as nonsense by the West. Rejecting his spurious claim of genocide in eastern Ukraine, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said he was concerned about "the perversion of the concept of peacekeeping".

Biden said "to put it simply, Russia just announced that it is carving out a big chunk of Ukraine". Despite Putin's insistence that he was still open to diplomacy, France's foreign minister and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken both cancelled planned meetings with Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov.

It is not yet clear if any Russian troops have yet crossed the border into Ukraine. However, US satellite imagery has highlighted several new troop and equipment deployments in western Russia, and more than 100 vehicles at an airfield in Belarus near Ukraine's border.

Biden said he was announcing an initial tranche of measures, targeting high-ranking Russia's "elites" and its foreign debt, to prevent it raising state financing from Western financial institutions.

Germany also halted a major joint infrastructure project with Russia, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, despite Europe's reliance on Russian gas supplies and the fact that the €10bn (£8.3bn) project is ready to open supply lines

All 27 EU member states agreed a range of anti-Russia measures, targeting all 351 members of Russia's lower house who voted to recognise the two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent states. The EU's response also targets 27 individuals and entities involved in the decision.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that five banks have had their assets frozen in Britain, along with three Russian billionaires who will be hit with UK travel bans. Canada, Japan and Australia later confirmed similar measures

Ukraine's parliament voted on Wednesday to impose sanctions on 351 Russian individuals. European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said it was a mistake to exclude the Russian leader. "Vladimir Putin should be first on the list," she told Czech daily Hospodarske Noviny.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the UK would use "every lever at our disposal" to stop Russia's threats against Ukraine. Responding to criticism from some MPs that the UK government had not gone far enough Ms Truss wrote in The Times that G7 allies had agreed on further sanctions and "nothing is off the table". -AFP











