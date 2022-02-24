Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 1:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Russia's interests 'non negotiable': Putin

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

MOSCOW, Feb 23: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow was ready to look for "diplomatic solutions" amid raging tensions with the West over Ukraine but stressed that the country's interests were non-negotiable.
"Our country is always open for direct and honest dialogue, for the search for diplomatic solutions to the most complex problems," Putin said in a video address to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day, a public holiday in Russia. But he added: "The interests of Russia, the security of our citizens, are non-negotiable for us."
Putin spoke after parliament's upper house, the Federation Council, on
Tuesday gave him unanimous approval to deploy "peacekeepers" to two breakaway Ukrainian regions now recognised by Moscow as independent, and potentially into other parts of Ukraine.
In the video address, Putin congratulated the country's men and said he was certain of the "professionalism" of the Russian military and that they will stand up for the country's national interests.
He praised the battle-readiness of the Russian army and said the country would continue to develop state-of-the-art weapons.
"We will continue to develop advanced weapon systems, including hypersonic and those based on new physical principles, and expand the use of advanced digital technologies and elements of artificial intelligence," the Kremlin strongman added. "Such complexes are truly the weapons of the future, which significantly increase the combat potential of our armed forces."
Western officials have been warning for weeks the Russian leader has been preparing an all-out invasion of Ukraine. US President Joe Biden announced tough new sanctions against Russia for "beginning" an invasion of Ukraine but said there was still time to avoid war.
President Putin's claim that the military would go to "maintain peace" was derided as nonsense by the West. Rejecting his spurious claim of genocide in eastern Ukraine, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said he was concerned about "the perversion of the concept of peacekeeping".
Biden said "to put it simply, Russia just announced that it is carving out a big chunk of Ukraine". Despite Putin's insistence that he was still open to diplomacy, France's foreign minister and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken both cancelled planned meetings with Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov.
It is not yet clear if any Russian troops have yet crossed the border into Ukraine. However, US satellite imagery has highlighted several new troop and equipment deployments in western Russia, and more than 100 vehicles at an airfield in Belarus near Ukraine's border.
Biden said he was announcing an initial tranche of measures, targeting high-ranking Russia's "elites" and its foreign debt, to prevent it raising state financing from Western financial institutions.
Germany also halted a major joint infrastructure project with Russia, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, despite Europe's reliance on Russian gas supplies and the fact that the €10bn (£8.3bn) project is ready to open supply lines
All 27 EU member states agreed a range of anti-Russia measures, targeting all 351 members of Russia's lower house who voted to recognise the two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent states. The EU's response also targets 27 individuals and entities involved in the decision.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that five banks have had their assets frozen in Britain, along with three Russian billionaires who will be hit with UK travel bans. Canada, Japan and Australia later confirmed similar measures
Ukraine's parliament voted on Wednesday to impose sanctions on 351 Russian individuals. European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said it was a mistake to exclude the Russian leader. "Vladimir Putin should be first on the list," she told Czech daily Hospodarske Noviny.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the UK would use "every lever at our disposal" to stop Russia's threats against Ukraine. Responding to criticism from some MPs that the UK government had not gone far enough Ms Truss wrote in The Times that G7 allies had agreed on further sanctions and "nothing is off the table".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Western sanctions on banks only scratch surface of Fortress Russia
Third Gender people to get inheritance rights
Shop owners of Nilkhet Market rummage through the burnt heaps
Russia's interests 'non negotiable': Putin
There are many more Bashirs in ACC: Mizan
AL to welcome next EC: Nasim
Search Committee to submit list of 10 people to President today
Khaleda receives Covid booster dose


Latest News
Afif says no plan to give wickets
Ukraine soldier killed in shelling attack: armed forces
BGMEA urges EU's support for sustainable LDC graduation
3 burnt alive in Ashulia shoe factory fire
Bangladesh win by incredible innings of Afif, Miraz
Rain, thundershower likely Thursday, temperature to rise
Bangladesh seeks Canada's cooperation in technical education
Tanha to represent Bangladesh in GSEA Global Finals
Bangladesh-India bond inscribed with blood: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to raise ICT products export to $5 billion by 2025
Most Read News
5 killed as car falls in Chandpur roadside pond
Lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury laid to eternal rest
Naval warship BNS Umar Farooq left the Mongla Naval Jetty
Wallet or mobile phone - which is more important?
US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan impose sanctions on Russia
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
Addressing knowledge-based economy
Journo Sagar Biswas dies of cardiac arrest
Mizan jailed for 3 years, Basir for 8 years in bribery case
Russia's interests 'non-negotiable': Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft