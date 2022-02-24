There are many more Bashirs in ACC: Mizan

Convicted and suspended Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Mizanur Rahman who got three years in jail in a graft case on Wednesday said, " There are many Bashirs in Anti-Corruption Commission, find out them". He made the comment while he was getting up in a police van after the judgement. He further said, "Bashir compelled me to give bribe".

A Dhaka court on Wednesday sentenced ACC former Director Khandaker Enamul Basir to eight years in jail in a bribery case.

Referring another wealth graft case against him he termed the ACC case against him is not a case, it is a fake one.

On Wednesday, Khandaker Enamul Basir, suspended director of Anti-Corruption Commission, and Mizanur Rahman, suspended Deputy Inspector General of Police, were sentenced to eight and three years imprisonment respectively for taking and giving Tk 40 lakh as bribe.

Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka delivered the judgement in presence of the two former government officials at a packed courtroom.

While hearing the judgement standing in the dock the accused DIG Mizan was seen normal, on the other hand, the other accused Basir was seen in a frustrated mood.









