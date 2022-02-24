Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 1:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

AL to welcome next EC: Nasim

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL)Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim on Wednesday said that the ruling Awami League will welcome the next Election Commission (EC) which is going to form with the recommended names from theSearch Committee formed by the President.
He said this at a press conference held at the AL president's Dhanmondi political office in the capital.
Bahauddin Nasim said AL would welcome the formation of an Election
Commission from the names of the search committee formed by the President. Because the ALthinks that the EC is a constitutional institution. One has to trust it.
The Joint General Secretary of AL thinks that the people of Bangladesh will accept the way the President will constitutionally appoint the Chief Election Commissioner and the other commissioners. He said that which is needed to continue the democratic trend is election and the ECis needed for the election. So we have to have confidence and respect in the EC.
AL Organising Secretary Afzal Hossain, Office Secretary Biplob Barua, International Affairs Secretary Shammi Ahmed, Member Golap Rabbani Chinu, Anisur Rahman, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were present at the press conference.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Western sanctions on banks only scratch surface of Fortress Russia
Third Gender people to get inheritance rights
Shop owners of Nilkhet Market rummage through the burnt heaps
Russia's interests 'non negotiable': Putin
There are many more Bashirs in ACC: Mizan
AL to welcome next EC: Nasim
Search Committee to submit list of 10 people to President today
Khaleda receives Covid booster dose


Latest News
Afif says no plan to give wickets
Ukraine soldier killed in shelling attack: armed forces
BGMEA urges EU's support for sustainable LDC graduation
3 burnt alive in Ashulia shoe factory fire
Bangladesh win by incredible innings of Afif, Miraz
Rain, thundershower likely Thursday, temperature to rise
Bangladesh seeks Canada's cooperation in technical education
Tanha to represent Bangladesh in GSEA Global Finals
Bangladesh-India bond inscribed with blood: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to raise ICT products export to $5 billion by 2025
Most Read News
5 killed as car falls in Chandpur roadside pond
Lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury laid to eternal rest
Naval warship BNS Umar Farooq left the Mongla Naval Jetty
Wallet or mobile phone - which is more important?
US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan impose sanctions on Russia
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
Addressing knowledge-based economy
Journo Sagar Biswas dies of cardiac arrest
Mizan jailed for 3 years, Basir for 8 years in bribery case
Russia's interests 'non-negotiable': Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft