AL to welcome next EC: Nasim

Awami League (AL)Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim on Wednesday said that the ruling Awami League will welcome the next Election Commission (EC) which is going to form with the recommended names from theSearch Committee formed by the President.

He said this at a press conference held at the AL president's Dhanmondi political office in the capital.

Bahauddin Nasim said AL would welcome the formation of an Election

Commission from the names of the search committee formed by the President. Because the ALthinks that the EC is a constitutional institution. One has to trust it.

The Joint General Secretary of AL thinks that the people of Bangladesh will accept the way the President will constitutionally appoint the Chief Election Commissioner and the other commissioners. He said that which is needed to continue the democratic trend is election and the ECis needed for the election. So we have to have confidence and respect in the EC.

AL Organising Secretary Afzal Hossain, Office Secretary Biplob Barua, International Affairs Secretary Shammi Ahmed, Member Golap Rabbani Chinu, Anisur Rahman, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were present at the press conference.







