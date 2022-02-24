Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 1:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

EC Formation

Search Committee to submit list of 10 people to President today

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

The Search Committee which has finalized a list of 10 competent persons to form the next Election Commission (EC) is going to submit the list to the President this afternoon as recommendation.
The last formal meeting of the committee was held last Tuesday. The search committee finalized 10 names at its meeting.
After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam said the search committee had finalized the names of 10 people. They will submit it to the President on Thursday (today).
The President will appoint a Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and four other Election Commissioners (ECs) from the recommended 10
persons by the Search Committee.
They will operate the next parliamentary elections and other local government elections.
On January 27, the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners Appointment Bill-2022 was passed in parliament.
The Search Committee sought names from various political parties and organizations to propose names to the President for the formation of the EC.
Later, 24 political parties and six organizations submitted their names. Many also submitted a list of names in person.
However, several parties, including BNP, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) and Socialist Party of Bangladesh (SPB) refrained from giving names.
The search committee got the names of a total of 322 people. Most of those on the list were professors, judges, former secretaries and former military officers.
Initially, the names of 20 people were listed from there. Then the search committee fixed the names of 12-13 at the next meeting and at the final meeting they listed 10 names for the President's consideration.
However, according to the law, there is no obligation to list 10 people from the proposed names. In this case, the committee has the opportunity to finalize the list from its own consideration.
The law states that the search committee will carry out its responsibilities following the principles of transparency and impartiality.
The committee will propose to the President two candidates for the post of CEC and eight candidates for the four posts of ECs on the basis of merit, experience, expertise and reputation.
In this case, three qualifications have been mentioned for the post of CEC and Election Commissioners.
The first of these is that the recommended person must be a citizen of Bangladesh. As a second qualification, his/her age should be at least 50 years.
The third qualification states that the recommended candidate should have at least 20 years of work experience in any important government, judicial, semi-government or private or autonomous organization.
Earlier, a search committee headed by Justice Obaidul Hasan of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court was formed on February 5 to form the EC.
The other members of the committee are High Court Division Justice SM Kuddus Zaman, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman Mohammed Sohrab Hossain, former Election Commissioner Mohammed Sohul Hossain and Writer Prof Anwara Syed Haq.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Western sanctions on banks only scratch surface of Fortress Russia
Third Gender people to get inheritance rights
Shop owners of Nilkhet Market rummage through the burnt heaps
Russia's interests 'non negotiable': Putin
There are many more Bashirs in ACC: Mizan
AL to welcome next EC: Nasim
Search Committee to submit list of 10 people to President today
Khaleda receives Covid booster dose


Latest News
Afif says no plan to give wickets
Ukraine soldier killed in shelling attack: armed forces
BGMEA urges EU's support for sustainable LDC graduation
3 burnt alive in Ashulia shoe factory fire
Bangladesh win by incredible innings of Afif, Miraz
Rain, thundershower likely Thursday, temperature to rise
Bangladesh seeks Canada's cooperation in technical education
Tanha to represent Bangladesh in GSEA Global Finals
Bangladesh-India bond inscribed with blood: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to raise ICT products export to $5 billion by 2025
Most Read News
5 killed as car falls in Chandpur roadside pond
Lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury laid to eternal rest
Naval warship BNS Umar Farooq left the Mongla Naval Jetty
Wallet or mobile phone - which is more important?
US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan impose sanctions on Russia
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
Addressing knowledge-based economy
Journo Sagar Biswas dies of cardiac arrest
Mizan jailed for 3 years, Basir for 8 years in bribery case
Russia's interests 'non-negotiable': Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft