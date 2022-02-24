Video
Thursday, 24 February, 2022
Khaleda receives Covid booster dose

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia received the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and Hospital on Wednesday.
She took the Pfizer shot as her booster dose at the hospital in the city's Mohakhali area around 4:45pm.
Like the previous doses, the BNP chief was given the booster shot in her vehicle amid the gathering of huge BNP leaders and activists.
"Madam (Khaleda) received a Pfizer vaccine shot as her booster dose
though she was earlier given the two doses of Moderna vaccine," her personal doctor AZM Zahid Hossain told UNB.
The BNP chief left her Gulshan residence at around 4:10am and reached the hospital around 20 minutes later.
A good number of BNP leaders and activists gathered at the hospital before her arrival there.
As the BNP chief reached the hospital premises, her followers took a position there surrounding her vehicle. They chanted slogans demanding Khaleda's complete release from jail.
Earlier on July 19 last year, Khaleda took the first dose of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine while the second dose of the same vaccine on August 18 at the same hospital.
On April 11, the 76-year-old BNP chief tested positive for Covid-19 and she was admitted to Evercare Hospital on April 27.
She tested negative for Covid-19 on May 8, 27, days after she had been infected with the deadly virus.
Later, the BNP chief registered online through Surokkha website for getting the vaccine on July 8.
Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye problems.
She was last admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on November 13 last year where she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.
On February 1, she returned home after an 81-day stay in the hospital as she was suffering from inertial bleeding caused by the liver cirrhosis problem.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentences on March 25 last year with conditions that she will stay in her Gulshan house and will not leave the country.     -UNB


