Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 1:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM greets Tigers for winning 1st ODI against Afghanistan

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today extended heartiest congratulation to Bangladesh national cricket team for winning the first one in the three-match ODI (one day international) series against visiting Afghanistan by four wickets.
In a felicitation message, the cricket-lover Prime Minister greeted all the players, coach and officials of the national cricket team and Bangladesh
Cricket Board (BCB) officials concerned for beating Afghanistan. She also expressed the hope that the winning spree of the Bangladesh cricket team would continue in future.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Western sanctions on banks only scratch surface of Fortress Russia
Third Gender people to get inheritance rights
Shop owners of Nilkhet Market rummage through the burnt heaps
Russia's interests 'non negotiable': Putin
There are many more Bashirs in ACC: Mizan
AL to welcome next EC: Nasim
Search Committee to submit list of 10 people to President today
Khaleda receives Covid booster dose


Latest News
Afif says no plan to give wickets
Ukraine soldier killed in shelling attack: armed forces
BGMEA urges EU's support for sustainable LDC graduation
3 burnt alive in Ashulia shoe factory fire
Bangladesh win by incredible innings of Afif, Miraz
Rain, thundershower likely Thursday, temperature to rise
Bangladesh seeks Canada's cooperation in technical education
Tanha to represent Bangladesh in GSEA Global Finals
Bangladesh-India bond inscribed with blood: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to raise ICT products export to $5 billion by 2025
Most Read News
5 killed as car falls in Chandpur roadside pond
Lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury laid to eternal rest
Naval warship BNS Umar Farooq left the Mongla Naval Jetty
Wallet or mobile phone - which is more important?
US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan impose sanctions on Russia
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
Addressing knowledge-based economy
Journo Sagar Biswas dies of cardiac arrest
Mizan jailed for 3 years, Basir for 8 years in bribery case
Russia's interests 'non-negotiable': Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft