PM greets Tigers for winning 1st ODI against Afghanistan

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today extended heartiest congratulation to Bangladesh national cricket team for winning the first one in the three-match ODI (one day international) series against visiting Afghanistan by four wickets.

In a felicitation message, the cricket-lover Prime Minister greeted all the players, coach and officials of the national cricket team and Bangladesh

Cricket Board (BCB) officials concerned for beating Afghanistan. She also expressed the hope that the winning spree of the Bangladesh cricket team would continue in future. -BSS











