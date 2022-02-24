Universal pension scheme in one year: Kamal

The elderly people, who are facing financial constraint due to old age, are likely to get assistance from the government. The government is planning to introduce 'Universal Pension Scheme' for the elderly people as it's a fundamental right of every citizen of the state to receive such assistance.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday made the discloser while briefing media virtually after the meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement and Economic Affairs held in Dhaka on Wednesday.

He said the new universal pension scheme would be launched within six months to one year in the country. All financially distressed citizens will get the pension due to old age. This provision of pension is mentioned in Article 15 of the Constitution.

Kamal said the government is going to introduce universal pension system for Bangladeshi citizens between the ages of 18 and 50 within the next six months to one year. The same opportunity is being kept for the expatriate Bangladeshis.

"In the 2008 election manifesto, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina intended to introduce 'universal pension system' in the country to ensure protection for the elderly under sustainable and well-organized social security framework. Following this, the

announcement of implementing the scheme was given in the budget of 2019-20 fiscal year. In its continuation, we are now going to implement it. If it's implemented, every person in the country will be benefited," he added.

Mustafa Kamal said, "The life span of Bangladeshis is now 73 years. In 2050, it will be 80 years. It's predicted that our lifespan will be 85 years in 2075. It shows that in the next three decades, people will live another 20 years after retirement. They will have no income at that time, but will have to survive. So, someone has to take the responsibility for their care. The government will take that responsibility."

Asked about how much a customer will have to pay and how much the government will pay in return, the Finance Minister said, "The pension authority will decide how much money they will get. Everyone can participate in it. Those who will participate, the government will give as much as they give. If it is implemented, we will follow the way the neighbouring countries follow."

The Minister said there would be no one-time withdrawal in the absence of the depositor. However, in case of application, 50 per cent of the pension can be withdrawn as a loan. If a depositor dies after 10 years of subscription, the deposit will be returned to his nominee. The contribution for pension will be decided after discussion. Other expenses including pension authority will be borne by the government.

"The authorities will spend the money allocated in the budget as per their plan. That's how we got the proposal right. More suggestions will come and it will be considered. Everyone will benefit if it's implemented. This pension system will play an effective role when there is no one to visit in later age," he added.

Mustafa Kamal said, "All citizens between the ages of 18 and 50 can participate in the universal pension system. Bangladeshi workers working abroad will also be able to take part in this arrangement. We will consider the issue of government officials and employees later. All citizens of the country from 18 to 50 years can open pension accounts based on national identity card. Initially, this method will be optional, later it will be made compulsory."

"The rules and regulations will be formulated and implemented together with the opinion of all, not on pilot basis. Then, if necessary, it will be reconsidered during the implementation," the Minister added.

The Minister said, "Monthly pension system will be introduced by paying subscription for at least 10 years. There will be a pension account for every citizen. As a result, even if the job changes the pension account will remain unchanged. The monthly minimum subscription fees will be fixed. But, expatriates will be able to contribute on a quarterly basis."

"Failure to pay the dues will result in suspension of the account. Later, you will be able to start the account again with arrears including fines. The pension will come from the fund at the prescribed rate on completion of 60 years. Pensioners will enjoy pension benefits till death. If the contributor dies before the age of 75, nominees of the depositor will get the pension. In that case, the nominee will get pension up to 75 years," he added.





