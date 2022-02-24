C-19 deaths drop to 5, cases 1,298

The Country recorded 5 more Covid-linked deaths with 1,298 fresh cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning as the positivity rate and the number of deaths continue to decline.

The daily positivity rate further declined to 5.58 per cent from Tuesday's 6.77 per cent after testing 23,092 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Tuesday, Bangladesh

reported 16 more Covid-linked deaths with 1,595 fresh cases.

The fresh numbers took the country's total fatalities to 28,995 while the caseload to 19,38,135. Among the new deceased, four were men and another woman. All the five deaths were reported in Dhaka division.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.50 per cent. However, the recovery rate rose to 91.82 per cent with the recovery of 8,072 more patients during the 24-hour period.

Among 146 people who died from February 14 to February 20, 97 were men and 49 women, the DGHS mentioned.

Besides, comorbidities among the deceased declined to 6.2 per cent this week compared to the previous one. Comorbidity means the simultaneous presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions in a patient.

On January 28, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths. On December 9 last year, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid-related death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.

The country reported first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020. -UNB

Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on August 10 last year. -UNB









