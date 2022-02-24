Ex-DIG Mizan, ACC's Bashir handed down jail sentence

Khandaker Enamul Bashir, suspended Director of Anti-Corruption Commission, and Mizanur Rahman, suspended Deputy Inspector General of Police, were sentenced to eight and three years imprisonment respectively for taking and giving Tk 40 lakh as bribe.

Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka delivered the judgement in presence of the two former government officials at a packed courtroom.

According to judgement, Enamul Basir was sentenced to three years for taking Tk 40 lakh as bribe from Mizan and five years for laundering the amount. But the sentence will be run simultaneously.

He was also fined Tk 80 lakh, in default to suffer six months more in jail.

Mizan was given three years' imprisonment for giving the amount as bribe.

While hearing the judgement standing on the dock the accused DIG Mizan was seen normal, on the other hand Enamul Basir looked pale.

On February 10, the tribunal fixed Wednesday for the delivery of the judgment on completion. of arguments of both prosecution and defence sides.

A total of 12 prosecution witnesses, including the

complainant of the case, testified before the court in the case on different days.

The tribunal framed charges against the two accused on March 18 last year.

On January 15 the same year, the ACC submitted a charge sheet against them for their alleged involvement in taking and giving Tk 40 lakh bribe.

The anti-graft body filed the graft case against the two for a transaction of Tk 40 lakh as bribe on July 16 of 2019.

Several dailies published a report in which DIG Mizan alleged that Basir took a bribe of Tk 40 lakh from him for discharging him from a graft allegation.

Following the report, the ACC formed a three-member committee, led by ACC Secretary Dilwar Bakth to investigate the matter and asked it to submit a report by next day of the investigation.

Later, the ACC suspended Basir after analysing the probe report on June 12 the same year.

The ACC formed a three-member probe body headed by Fanafilya, a Director of the ACC to find out the authenticity of exchanging the bribery allegation.

In May of 2019, the ACC launched an enquiry into the alleged accumulation of illegal wealth by Mizan, who came to spotlight after his marital scandal. He was later withdrawn as Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

The ACC had tasked Basir with the enquiry into Mizan's wealth.

Mizan was withdrawn on January 9, 2018, following allegations of threatening a female news presenter of a private television channel. He reportedly picked up a 25-year-old woman in July 2017 and forcibly married her.

On April 25 of 2019, the anti-graft watchdog had summoned Mizan and quizzed him for about seven and a half hours over the allegation.

Basir was arrested in the capital's Mirpur area on July 22 of 2019.

The High Court on July 1of 2019 handed Mizan over to police after he surrendered before it seeking bail in a case filed over acquiring over Tk 3crore through illegal means.

Senior Advocate Syed Rezaur Rahman prosecuted the case for the Basir and Senior Advocate Ehsanul Haque Samajee defended the DIG Mijan while Advocate Mosharraf Hossain Kajol stood for ACC.










