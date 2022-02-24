Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 1:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Bribery, Money Laundering Cases

Ex-DIG Mizan, ACC's Bashir handed down jail sentence

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Court Correspondent

Khandaker Enamul Bashir, suspended Director of Anti-Corruption Commission, and Mizanur Rahman, suspended Deputy Inspector General of Police, were sentenced to eight and three years imprisonment   respectively for   taking and giving Tk 40 lakh as bribe.
Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka delivered the judgement in presence of the two former government officials at a packed courtroom.
According to judgement, Enamul Basir was sentenced to three years for taking Tk 40 lakh as bribe from Mizan and five years for laundering the amount. But the sentence will be run simultaneously.
He was also fined Tk 80 lakh, in default to suffer six months more in jail.
Mizan was given three years' imprisonment for giving the amount as bribe.
While hearing the judgement standing on the dock the accused DIG Mizan was seen normal, on the other hand Enamul Basir looked pale.
 On February 10, the tribunal fixed Wednesday for the delivery of the judgment on completion. of arguments of both prosecution and defence sides.
A total of 12 prosecution witnesses, including the
complainant of the case, testified before the court in the case on different days.
The tribunal   framed charges against the two accused on March 18 last year.
On January 15 the same year, the ACC submitted a charge sheet against them for their alleged involvement in taking and giving Tk 40 lakh bribe.
The anti-graft body filed the graft case against the two for a transaction of Tk 40 lakh as bribe on July 16 of 2019.
Several dailies published a report in which DIG Mizan alleged that Basir took a bribe of Tk 40 lakh from him for discharging him from a graft allegation.
Following the report, the ACC formed a three-member committee, led by ACC Secretary Dilwar Bakth to investigate the matter and asked it to submit a report by next day of the investigation.
Later, the ACC suspended Basir after analysing the probe report on June 12 the same year.
The ACC formed a three-member probe body headed by Fanafilya, a Director of the ACC to find out the authenticity of exchanging the bribery allegation.
In May of 2019, the ACC launched an enquiry into the alleged accumulation of illegal wealth by Mizan, who came to spotlight after his marital scandal. He was later withdrawn as Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
The ACC had tasked Basir with the enquiry into Mizan's wealth.
Mizan was withdrawn on January 9, 2018, following allegations of threatening a female news presenter of a private television channel. He reportedly picked up a 25-year-old woman in July 2017 and forcibly married her.
On April 25 of 2019, the anti-graft watchdog had summoned Mizan and quizzed him for about seven and a half hours over the allegation.
Basir was arrested in the capital's Mirpur area on July 22 of 2019.
The High Court on July 1of 2019 handed Mizan over to police after he surrendered before it seeking bail in a case filed over acquiring over Tk 3crore through illegal means.
Senior Advocate Syed Rezaur Rahman prosecuted the case for the Basir and Senior Advocate Ehsanul Haque Samajee defended the DIG Mijan while Advocate Mosharraf Hossain Kajol stood for ACC.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Western sanctions on banks only scratch surface of Fortress Russia
Third Gender people to get inheritance rights
Shop owners of Nilkhet Market rummage through the burnt heaps
Russia's interests 'non negotiable': Putin
There are many more Bashirs in ACC: Mizan
AL to welcome next EC: Nasim
Search Committee to submit list of 10 people to President today
Khaleda receives Covid booster dose


Latest News
Afif says no plan to give wickets
Ukraine soldier killed in shelling attack: armed forces
BGMEA urges EU's support for sustainable LDC graduation
3 burnt alive in Ashulia shoe factory fire
Bangladesh win by incredible innings of Afif, Miraz
Rain, thundershower likely Thursday, temperature to rise
Bangladesh seeks Canada's cooperation in technical education
Tanha to represent Bangladesh in GSEA Global Finals
Bangladesh-India bond inscribed with blood: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to raise ICT products export to $5 billion by 2025
Most Read News
5 killed as car falls in Chandpur roadside pond
Lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury laid to eternal rest
Naval warship BNS Umar Farooq left the Mongla Naval Jetty
Wallet or mobile phone - which is more important?
US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan impose sanctions on Russia
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
Addressing knowledge-based economy
Journo Sagar Biswas dies of cardiac arrest
Mizan jailed for 3 years, Basir for 8 years in bribery case
Russia's interests 'non-negotiable': Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft