Miraz, Afif's heroics raise Tigers from ashes



Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (L) with Afif Hossain run between the wickets during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 23, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

Challenging 216, Bangladesh lost both the openers in the 3rd over to post 14 runs on the board as Liton Das departed for one run and Tamim Iqbal went on eight. Shakib Al Hasan also returned cheaply on 10 followed by two more quick falls. Mushfiqur Rahim was dismissed on three and debutant Yasir Ali Rabbi returned to the dugout for a duck. Bangladesh T20i skipper Mahmudullah also failed to justify his name and joined the wicket-throwing procession to deepen the danger for hosts as home side had been in serious trouble

after losing six wickets for only 45 runs.

Afghan young speedster Fazal Farooqi, who had been playing his 2nd ODI match, was the main wrecker of Bangladesh batting backbone picking up top four batters within powerplay. But it was the end of guest's success story since two Bangladesh young guns Miraz and Afif were the harp on the same string to play chanceless innings till the last ball they faced. The two rising stars proved their senior mates that playing against Rashid, Mujeeb, Farooqi is not rocket science.

After coming to bat at eight, Miraz showed his confidence spectrum throughout the outing and remained unbeaten on 81 off 120 with nine boundaries while Afif was imperious on 93 off 115, hitting 11 rope kissing shots and one over the fence blast as Bangladesh sealed much-fancied victory by four wickets with seven balls to go.

It was the maiden ODI fifty for Afif and the 2nd one for Miraz. Their 174 runs' endeavour is the highest 7th wicket's ODI partnership for Bangladesh and the 2nd highest on earth. 127 runs' joint venture between Imrul Kayes and Mohammad Saifuddin was the previous highest 7th wickets' partnership for Bangladesh while Josh Buttler and Adil Rashid of England are the holders of the highest 7th wicket's affiliation in the world with 177 runs.

Mujeeb-Ur Rahman and Rashi Khan however, shared rest two Bangladesh wickets between them after Farooqi's four for 54.

Earlier in the morning, Afghanistan preferred to bat first winning the toss and posted a mediocre total of 215 runs before being bowled out in the first ball of the ultimate over of their batting innings. Wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the first Afghan whiffer to be baffled on seven while another opener Ibrahim Zadran got out on 17. All the touring top order batters got starts but failed to prolong their innings against first-rate Bangladesh bowling attack combining Mustafizur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Shoriful Islam and Miraz. Nazibullah Zadran was the leading Afghan scorer and lone man to score a fifty or more. He chipped in with 67 off 84 with four fours and couple of sixes.

Besides, Rahmat Shah gathered 34 as captain Hashmatullah Shahidi amass 28 and Mohammad Nabi collected 20 runs.

Mustafiz was the most successful Tigers bowler who notched three wickets for 35 runs to ruin Afghan line-up while Shakib, Shoriful and Taskin Ahmed took a couple each as Mahmudullah gripped the rest. Though Miraz remained wicketless on the day but he was very miser in conceding runs and allowed 28 runs only from his stipulated 10 overs.

Afif named the Most Valuable Player of the Match for his seven short of a ton whereas Miraz was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance.

The two sides will engage in the 2nd and the penultimate clash of the series tomorrow at the same venue.









