Int’l Mother Language Day observed in Germany

International Mother Language Day has been celebrated with due dignity at the University of Heidelberg in Germany.

The language martyrs were honoured by placing wreath at the portrait of poet Rabindranath Tagore on South Asia Institute premises at the University.

Professor Hand Harder, Prof Dr Rahul Mukherjee, Bangabandhu Chair and former National University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Harun-ur-Rashid spoke on the occasion.

Later, poetry recitation and Ekushey songs were performed. Madeleine Bernhardt, Swaparabadita Roy, Dr. Chaiti Basu, Francesca Lunari, Richal Haque and Christian Malda were present while paying homage to the language martyrs.

