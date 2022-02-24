Farmers urged to cultivate chia seeds for multipurpose benefits

RAJSHAHI, Feb 23: Experts have urged the farmers to cultivate chia seeds for improving their living and livelihood conditions coupled with meeting up the nutritional deficiency.

They also mentioned that chia seeds are high in several nutrients that are important for bone health, including calcium, phosphorus and magnesium.

Apart from this, chia seeds are not only rich in nutrients, omega-3 fat, antioxidants and fiber but also easy to prepare. Chia seeds are high in protein and fiber.

The agricultural scientists and researchers came up with the observation while addressing a field day meeting to demonstrate fields of chia seed at Rishikul village in Godagari upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) organized the meeting under its project titled "Popularizing of High Valued Unconventional Fruit and Medicinal Crop in the Barind Area". Around 30 farmers joined the meeting and they were given knowledge on how to boost the yield of chia seeds and other high-valued fruits and medicinal crops.

BMDA has been implementing the five-year project in 13 upazilas of Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj and Naogaon districts at a cost of around Taka 17.34 crore since early last year.

Executive Director Engineer Abdur Rashid and the Project Director ATM Rafiqul Islam addressed the meeting as chief and special guests respectively with Executive Engineer Zinnurine Khan in the chair. -BSS







