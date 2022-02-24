Shaheed Day observed at SEU

Southeast University (SEU) observed International Mother Language Day on 23 February, 2022 in memory of language martyrs.

To observe the Day SEU organised an online discussion meeting and cultural programme.

Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of Southeast University presided over the programme while Selina Hossain, Prominent Novelist and President of Bangla Academy was present as the Chief Guest.

Prof Dr M A Hakim, Dean, School of Arts and Social Science aslo convener of the occasion delivered the welcoming Speech.

Prof Dr ANM Mesquat Uddin, Adviser, Board of Trustees also spoke as special guest.

Among others, Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (Retd), Registrar, Deans, Chairmen, Directors, faculty members, officials and students were present in the online programme.







