Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 1:20 AM
4-lane airport road in Rajshahi in the offing

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

RAJSHAHI, Feb 23: People of the city, including its surrounding areas, are going to get a four-lane airport road with a median for the first time as its elevation and construction works are progressing fast at present.
The Department of Roads and Highway has been implementing the project of elevating the pavement from Rajshahi to Naohata Bridge via Shahmakhdum Airport to four lanes at a cost of around Taka 326.87 crore.
Sadequl Islam, Additional Chief Engineer of the department, said they are elevating the 9.65-kilometer part of the 66.42-kilometer Rajshahi-Naogaon highway to four lanes.
In addition to the four-lane elevation, security of the road will be ensured through construction of 65-meter RCC box culverts, road median sign signals, guidepost and road marking.
He said the road is very much important as many ministers, members of parliament, foreigners and other dignitaries use it for the purpose of their movement to and from the airport.
The road is also being used as the main connecting means between the districts of Rajshahi and Naogaon side by side with transportation of agricultural and industrial products and goods every day.
In order to create a traffic-congestion free atmosphere on the vital road, the four-lane initiative has been taken.
RCC drain cum footpath is being constructed with cover slabs on both sides of 5-kilometr part for water sewerage as it is located in the densely populated urban areas.
In addition to widening nine culverts, need-based physical infrastructures are being constructed on both sides of another 4.65-kilometer part to make various types of utility services, including gas, electricity, telephone, water and internet, safe and secured.
For the greater interest of unhindered and safe traffic movement, including the commercial heavy ones, seven intersections are being developed with arrangement of adequate sign signals through construction of round-about traffic islands.
"We have counted 38 percent progress of the project till December last and the entire works are expected to complete in due time," he added.
After successful completion of the project, the road will be 25.4-meter widened from the existing 5.5 meters that will help expediting the process of socio-economic development and poverty eradication in the region, engineer Islam added.    -BSS


