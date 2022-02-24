RMCH counts two more fatalities in Covid-19 unit

RAJSHAHI, Feb 23: Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) recorded two more fatalities in its Covid-19 unit during the last 24 hour still 9:00am on Wednesday. RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani said both of the deceasedwere the residents of Pabna and they died with Covid-19 symptoms.

Meanwhile, one more patient was admitted to the Covid-19 unit during thelast 24 hours, taking the number of admitted patients to 31, including 12 positives for Covid-19, at present.However, nine others returned home after being cured during the same time.

On the other hand, 14 more patients were found Covid-19 positive aftertesting 247 samples in Rajshahi's two laboratories on Tuesday, showing a 4.62percent infection rate in Rajshahi, while 8.11 percent in Joypurhat district. -BSS







