78 test positives for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 23: A total of 78 people were detected positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after testing 2,215 samples in 12 Covid-19 laboratories in the district.

The Covid-19 infection rate in Chattogram reached 3.46 percent till Wednesday morning.

With the diagnosis of 76 new cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients climbed to 1,26,224 in Chattogram district, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram said.

The number of recovered Covid-19 patients reached 1,11,023 with the recovery of 196 more people till this morning raising the average recovery rate to 87.98 percent in the district.

With no new death recorded during the period, the death toll steady at 1,362. A total of 564 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here. -BSS



