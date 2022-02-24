Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 1:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Rotary rolls out 3-day project campaign

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

The Rotary in Bangladesh on Wednesday kicked off 117 hours of service program commemorating the founding day of Rotary International, a global network of more than 35,000 clubs and over 1.2 million Rotarians from diverse backgrounds.
Barrister Mutasim Billah Faruqui, District Governor for the Rotary International District 3281, inaugurated a series of service projects to be implemented between February 23 and 26 by more than 300 Rotary clubs in Bangladesh. District 3281 covers all regions but Sylhet and Chittagong Divisions.
The opening ceremony was organized at Rajdhani High School on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital city, said a press release on Wednesday.
The country's top Rotary leaders and presidents for the Rotary Year 2021-22 joined the occasion and pledged to uphold the spirit of Rotary in serving people who need help to better their lives.
Under the three-day campaign, the clubs would plant trees, feed destitute children, organize health camps, provide scholarships to orphans and others in schools and madrasahs, donate water filters, and distribute sports materials among street children, and masks and sewing machines among other service projects across the country.
"This is a great moment to observe the Rotary's birthday by the way of serving people. We, from Rotary, are supplementing the government's tremendous effort to make people's lives better under this year's slogan of We Serve to Change Lives," he said in a statement. We're building comfort centers for 500 schools across the country to help our children maintain hygiene and dignity. This is just one Rotary example," he said.
Under his leadership, Faruqui said Rotary is planting about 1 million trees this year across the country.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Int’l Mother Language Day observed in Germany
Farmers urged to cultivate chia seeds for multipurpose benefits
Shaheed Day observed at SEU
4-lane airport road in Rajshahi in the offing
RMCH counts two more fatalities in Covid-19 unit
78 test positives for C-19 in Ctg
Young book lovers crowd a stall at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair
Rotary rolls out 3-day project campaign


Latest News
Afif says no plan to give wickets
Ukraine soldier killed in shelling attack: armed forces
BGMEA urges EU's support for sustainable LDC graduation
3 burnt alive in Ashulia shoe factory fire
Bangladesh win by incredible innings of Afif, Miraz
Rain, thundershower likely Thursday, temperature to rise
Bangladesh seeks Canada's cooperation in technical education
Tanha to represent Bangladesh in GSEA Global Finals
Bangladesh-India bond inscribed with blood: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to raise ICT products export to $5 billion by 2025
Most Read News
5 killed as car falls in Chandpur roadside pond
Lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury laid to eternal rest
Naval warship BNS Umar Farooq left the Mongla Naval Jetty
Wallet or mobile phone - which is more important?
US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan impose sanctions on Russia
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
Addressing knowledge-based economy
Journo Sagar Biswas dies of cardiac arrest
Mizan jailed for 3 years, Basir for 8 years in bribery case
Russia's interests 'non-negotiable': Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft